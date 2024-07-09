Housing transactions: Lagos makes new demands

The Lagos State Ministry of Housing has announced new requirements for processing housing transactions.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Abdulhafis Toriola, made this known in a statement issued on Monday.

In the statement by the Chief Public Affairs Officer, Housing, Adesile Rufai, Toriola said that the new requirements would prevent fraud in transferring homeownership and protect people who might lose their documents.

He said: “All applications relating to homeownership transfer must include letter of allocation, payment receipts, valid identification, evidence of a Home Ownership Document Search.

“These documents should be submitted to the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing.

“Also, home owners applying for replacement of lost documents should attach their National ID card (NIN), police report, proof of lost document advertised in a national newspaper, for processing and confirmation of ownership.”

Furthermore, Toriola said that all applications for housing transactions now required a valid Tax Clearance Certificate for the applicant, including government employees.

Also Read:

According to him, this is because housing projects are funded by taxes, and beneficiaries of these projects must have evidence of personal income tax.

The Permanent Secretary warned that applications missing any of these documents would not be processed.

He emphasised that the Ministry aimed at making housing transactions more secure and ensuring everyone involved was legitimate.

Toriola also stressed the importance of paying taxes to fund these housing projects.

Post Views: 13