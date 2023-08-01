Female World Cup: England thrash China, set tackle Nigeria

England eased to a 6-1 win over China at Hindmarsh Stadium to take top spot in Group D and set up a last-16 clash with Nigeria at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

A dominant first-half display from England ensured Sarina Wiegman’s side were never in danger of missing out on a place in the knockout phase.

England were in front inside four minutes when China half-cleared to the edge of the penalty area.

Lauren James nodded the ball down for Alessia Russo to take a sharp touch and then finish low past Zhu Yu.

The second goal arrived in the 26th minute when Millie Bright nipped in to win the ball in midfield.

She then fed James, who sent Lauren Hemp in on goal for a low left-footed finish beyond Zhu.

Lucy Bronze headed against the post before England scored again four minutes before half-time.

This was when Alex Greenwood rolled a low free-kick to James on the edge of the box and she curled a superb first-time shot into the far corner.

James thought she had scored a second in the fifth minute of added time following a stunning left-footed curler.

But following a VAR review, Bronze was ruled offside in the build-up.

China pulled a goal back in the 57th minute when Wang Shuang rolled a penalty down the middle.

This was after Yang Lina’s flick-on from a corner struck Bronze’s arm, the decision given following a VAR review.

James’ penchant for spectacular goals continued in the 65th minute when she placed a brilliant first-time volley beyond Zhu following Jess Carter’s deep cross.

Substitute Chloe Kelly rolled in a fifth goal in the 77th minute.

This was after China goalkeeper Zhu was caught out by a long ball forward, before Rachel Daly volleyed home a sixth goal in the 84th minute.

Player of the Match, England’s James who expressed joy after the match told newsmen that topping the group and advancing to the Round of 16 was a dream true for the team.

“Another day, that’s obviously what dreams are made of. I’m happy for the team and everyone is buzzing, and we’re looking forward to going into the next round.

“I felt free, whether I’m on the wing or in the middle, I’m just happy to be on the pitch playing and enjoying my football.

“I’m happy I can contribute to goals as well. Each day, each game, I’m looking to improve and get better, and there’s many more years of improvement to come.

“I can always get better, I just need to stay focused,” she said.

Sarina Wiegman, England coach expressed delight at the performance of her team, adding that they adapted very well and played according to instructions.

“I’m very delighted. When I said before the game that we were going to do things a little differently than we did before.

“I think we did really well and showed how adaptive this team is and I think they are enjoying themselves on the pitch.

“I think the players felt comfortable and what we want is to use the qualities we have now and try to use them a little more and today it worked really well.

“What we expected from China is they would press a little higher to try to win to make a chance to go through.

“But I don’t think they expected us to play this way and they didn’t find a solution,” she said.