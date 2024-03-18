Federation Cup: NFF warns states over inconclusive competition

The Nigeria Football Federation has warned Football Associations in the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory to play their Federation Cup final matches on either March 30 or March 31 as instructed or risk a penalty of N1 million.

Ruth David, the NFF’s Director of Competitions, issued the warning to the State Football Association on Monday.

Davis said the football-ruling body will no longer condone the disruptive attitude of some FAs who set their own timetables outside that of the NFF.

She said: “The NFF has stated clearly in the schedule from the beginning, that the States must play their final matches either on Saturday, 30th March or Sunday, 31st March.

“We have also reminded the States again about this schedule, and any State that fails to abide by the dates will have itself to blame.

“Any State that fails to conclude its championship by Sunday, 31st March will be fined the sum of N1 million.

“Any State that concludes its championship before Saturday, 30th March will be fined the same amount of money.”

This year’s Federation Cup competition in the States began on March 1, 2024.