Federal University Lokoja: 11 bag First Class as 285 graduate

The Federal University, Lokoja on Saturday graduated 285 students, with 11 coming out with First Class degrees.

The first class graduates are from the Faculties of Arts and Social Sciences and Faculty of Science.

Prof. Angela Miri, the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, gave the details at the second convocation of the University in Lokoja.

Miri said of the graduands, 11 made first class, 79, second class Upper, 149 second class lower, 44 third class, two passes.

The Vice-Chancellor, who congratulated the graduands, said the National Universities Commission had accredited all the programmes in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences.

She also said the institution had interim accreditation in the Faculty of Sciences and awaiting full accreditation in the second quarter of 2018.

She said the university had put in place necessary machinery for the commencement of Post Graduate programmes in the two faculties beginning from the 2018/2019 academic session.

Miri said that the Board of Post Graduate Studies, alongside the Faculty and Departmental Post-graduate Committees, had been inaugurated to ensure smooth take- off of the programme.

“We are building a university for the future and as such, the school of post-graduate studies will as soon as the NUC grants approval, take off in earnest,” she said.

Earlier, Alhaji Muhammadu Abali, the Chancellor of the institution, charged the graduating students to explore the entrepreneurial field, rather than waste time seeking white collar jobs.

Abali, the Emir of Fika and Chairman of the Yobe Council of Chiefs, said: “As you are aware, white collar jobs are far-fetched.

“We, therefore, urge you to explore the entrepreneurial field that will not only put food on your table but also provide your basic needs, which is why you have been trained to be versatile.”

He said he was hopeful that academic activities would commence at the permanent site of the institution beginning with the second convocation.

The chancellor said the vision was to make the university a unique citadel of learning that would compete favourably with older universities.

Also, Prof. Nimi Briggs, the Pro-chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, said the council had streamlined the appointments of all staff members.

Briggs also said the council had reviewed the various documents that stipulate the Conditions of Service of all category of staff.

He said the council would do everything within its powers to move to its permanent site as soon as possible.