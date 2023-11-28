FEC approves 2024 Budget as Tinubu gets date for presentation to National Assembly

The Federal Executive Council has approved the 2024 appropriation bill of N27.50 trillion for the 2024 budget with a N1.5 trillion increase from the earlier estimated bill.

The government had proposed N26.2 trillion earlier, but reviewed the Medium Term Expenditure Framework.

The MTEF has been approved by the National Assembly.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, announced this on Monday at the end of the FEC meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

He said the new proposal was legitimate because the appropriation was dependent on the final process that could be changed due to many variables, including new priorities and Ministries, Departments and Agencies presentations.

Bagudu said the MTEF that was approved by the National Assembly put the exchange rate at N700 per dollar and an oil price benchmark of $73.96.

He added that FEC revised the MTEF to use an exchange rate of N750 to a dollar and oil price benchmark of N77.96 in order to further fund the eight priority areas of the administration.

Bagudu said that the President would give more breakdown of the budget during its presentation to the National Assembly, stressing that the presentation date would be decided by the National Assembly.

The Minister said that the 2024 forecast revenue would now be N18.32 trillion higher than the 2023 budget and the supplementary budgets provisions.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Chief Wale Edun, said that the Federal Government has secured funds from the African Development Bank for budget support.

He said that the $1 billion funds would aid effective implementation of the government reform policies as well as ensure transparency and accountability in the various tax reforms.

Edun added that it would be used in areas such as power and ensuring the efficient utilisation of tax revenues, adding that it was not for project funding.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly on Monday disclosed that President Tinubu will on Wednesday this week present the 2024 Budget to a joint session of the National Assembly.

The Secretary, Research and Information at the National Assembly, Dr. Ali Barde Umoru, made the confirmation of the budget presentation to journalists while requesting a list of those to be allowed into the chamber.

Communication on the budget presentation by President Tinubu to the joint session of the National Assembly must have been forwarded to both the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, which would however be read during plenary on Tuesday.

Ahead of the budget presentation, President Tinubu had three weeks ago forwarded to both chambers of the National Assembly the 20224-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, where the sum of N26.1 trillion was proposed as total expenditure profile for the 2024 fiscal year.

The Senate, through its committee on Finance, after two weeks of interactive sessions with heads of MDAs on revenue and expenditure projections made for them, approved the MTEF.

It specifically approved the N26.1 trillion proposed 2024 budget and other parameters as proposed by President Tinubu.

It approved the new borrowings of N7.8 trillion, pegged the benchmark oil price for 2024 at $73.96 and oil production volume per day at 1.78 million barrels.

Other parameters approved are GDP growth rate of 3.76 percent, inflation rate of 21.40 percent, suggested benchmark exchange rate at N700 to $1 and projected budget deficit of N9.04 trillion.

The report reads: “FGN recommended spending N26 trillion with N16.9 trillion as retained revenue.

“N9 trillion budget deficit (including GOEs), N7.8 trillion in new borrowings (including borrowing from foreign and domestic sources).

“N1.3 trillion worth of statutory transfers, an estimated N8.2 trillion in debt service, N234.6 billion in the sinking fund, N1.27 trillion in pension, gratuity and retiree benefits.

“Total recurrent (non-debt) of N10.2 trillion and N4.49 trillion as capital expenditure.”