FCTA reclaims over 500 plots of land in Katampe District

The Federal Capital Territory Administration says it has reclaimed over 500 plots of land at Gishiri in Katampe District from individuals who claimed to be the owners.

Hassan Ogbole, Deputy Director, Monitoring and Inspection, FCT Department of Development Control, revealed this.

Ogbole spoke at the continuation of a clean up exercise in Gishiri on Friday.

He said the illegal structures and other activities in the area affected the Abuja Master Plan and must be dismantled to restore sanity.

He said: “This is our third time visiting Gishiri in continuation of the city clean up to restore the Abuja master plan.

“We are concerned with recovering plots taken over illegally by some persons for different purposes, to restore the Abuja master plan.”

Ogbole called on the genuine owners of the plots to commence work immediately to stop the return of illegal structures.

“Individuals that are allottees of the plots should take them over immediately to avoid new illegal developments, let the owners come in and start developing,” he said.

On his part, Bello Kaka, the Deputy Director, Monitoring and Enforcement, Abuja Environmental Protection Board, said the board was supporting the demolition to sustain mopping of unauthorised activities.

Kaka said: “Anything that is contrary to the standard would not be allowed, as we will keep the fight against environmental nuisances till the right thing is done.”

Peter Olumiji, the Secretary, Command and Control, FCTA Department of Security, said the administration is concerned with having a secured environment for all FCT residents.

Olumiji said: “Allowing illegal structures to remain will continue to provide ground for criminals to exist; we can’t leave such structures that will become safe haven for bad eggs.

“We had such experience in Gishiri in the past, so removing these illegal structures will make criminals not to have a place to hide and carry out their evil activities, especially in the night.”