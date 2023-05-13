Falz attacks El-Rufai, others for criticising him for undergoing surgery in UK

Singer Falz has fired back at Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s son, Bashir El-Rufai, and others who criticised him for undergoing a knee surgery in the United Kingdom instead of Nigeria.

The son of human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), had undergone a knee surgery in the United Kingdom weeks back.

El-Rufai and some supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress had accused Falz of hypocrisy for allegedly doing what he criticises Nigerian leaders of doing.

Reacting to this, Falz said they are being audacious with stupidity, adding that they are so desperate for ammunition, which is why they are latching on to his knee surgery gist.

The singer also retweeted a follower’s tweet accusing Bashir’s father and others of failing to build good hospitals that will cater for the health needs of citizens.

—