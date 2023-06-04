Falconets lose penalty shootout in WAFU U20 Women Championship final

Nigeria’s U20 girls, Falconets, were unlucky in the lottery of penalty shootout, losing 1-3 to Ghana’s Black Princesses in the final of the WAFU B U20 Women Championship in Kumasi on Saturday.

Stella Nyamekye made no mistake from the spot to put the Black Princesses ahead in the 39th minute.

But two-time FIFA World Cup silver-medallists Nigeria roared back to contention when Flourish Sebastine equalised with four minutes left in regulation time.

However, they could not hold their own in the spot kicks, scoring only one of their four kicks, while Ghana scored three of their five to claim the trophy.

Defeat in the final was a hard one to swallow for the Falconets, who scored a total of 20 goals in their five matches at the tournament.