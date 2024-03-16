FA Cup: Man U, Liverpool lock horns, as City vs Newcastle clash on GOtv

A place in the semifinals of the oldest club football competition will be on the line when arch rivals, Manchester United and Liverpool, lock horns at Old Trafford on Sunday, with the match to be broadcast live on GOtv.

Casemiro’s late winner at the City Ground United gave United victory over Nottingham Forest in the Fifth Round.

Liverpool trounced Southampton 3-0 at Anfield courtesy of Jayden Danns’ brace and Lewis Koumas’ strike.

The last FA Cup meeting between the two sides in 2021 ended 3-2 in United’s favour courtesy of Bruno Fernandes’ match winning free-kick. Mohammed Salah had opened the score, but Mason Greenwood equalised, then Marcus Rashford gave the Red Devils the lead before Salah restored parity.

While bookmakers tip Liverpool as favourites to win this fixture, the Reds have not won an FA Cup tie at Old Trafford since 1921.

Erik Ten Hag, whose first win as a Manchester United manager came against Liverpool, is hoping the fans will cheer the team to another famous victory over the scousers.

“Old Trafford has to be ready, we have to be ready. A strong, big crowd, a big voice that makes an impact on the opponent. That’s going to lead to intimidation of that opponent, to get the right results,” the Dutchman said.

Holders, Manchester City, will square up against Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, as both sides clash for the fourth time this season.

Erling Haaland’s hattrick performance stood out as Pep Guardiola’s men defeated Luton Town 2-6 away from home in the Fifth Round, while the Magpies defeated Blackburn Rovers on penalty shootout.

City are looking to become the first English team to advance to the semifinals of the FA Cup for the sixth consecutive season, while Eddie Howe’s team want to reach that stage for the first time since 2004/05.

On Sunday, Chelsea and Leicester City will battle for a coveted slot in the semifinals.

The 2021 finalists have not clashed in the tournament since Youri Tielemans’ long range effort gave the Foxes victory over The Blues at the Wembley Stadium.

