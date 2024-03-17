Ezekwesili pens sweet words for husband at 70 + Photos

A former Minister of Education in Nigeria, Oby Ezekwesili, has celebrated her husband, Chinedu Ezekwesili, as he turns 70.

The former Vice President of the World Bank penned sweet words with photographs on her X page on Sunday.

Ezekwesili wrote: “Nedum, filled with gratitude, we’ve been celebrating God’s indescribable goodness in your purposeful life, as you turned 70 on Wednesday, March 13. As in an ageless 70✅

“You are my ENDLESS LOVE, the LOVE OF MY LIFE and we’ll always be together serving our Lord to the end of life and going strong as we do so unto eternity. You have never let me down through the years of our marriage. Like our couple-song by Kenny Rogers says, ‘You turned my life around’ and gave me the confidence to never be afraid of anything, anyone or the future but to stay totally committed to God.

“Through the years, the sweetest days I have had in life were with you and better days are ahead for us. After all these years, ‘you are still the one I want and love for life, run to, the one I belong to, kiss goodnight and dream of’.

“Through the years, your eyes tell me how much you care, and I can’t imagine anything we’ve missed because just having each other makes up for everything else.

“I will always love you.❤️

“Nwokemgboooo, happiest and glorious platinum jubilee 70th birthday!💝 🎂🎉 ✍🏾✍🏾✍🏾.”