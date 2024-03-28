Eyiboh bags NIPR’s outstanding spokesperson award

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity and official Spokesperson to the President of the Senate, Rt. Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, has won the most Outstanding Spokesperson Award of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Information.

He was ex-spokesperson of the House of Representatives and Chairman, Committee on Media and Public Affairs.

Eyiboh was selected for the prestigious award on account of his roles in projecting the positive image of not only the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, but the Senate as an institution of democracy.

The Jury Sub-Committee of the National Spokespersons Awards, set up by the NIPR and the Federal Ministry of Information and Orientation, found Eyiboh worthy of the award among other spokespersons operating across the legislative arm of government in both state and national institutions in the country.

The ceremony took place at the International Conference Center, Abuja.

Eyiboh was described as an indomitable non-violent communication expert with deep network and effective practice delivery with clarity in objectives, strategic in framing engagements with his audience.

His impact and effectiveness in perception and reputation management is robust, the organisers said.

The letter to the award recipient read in parts: “I am excited to inform you that, from the numerous entries, you have been selected as the Outstanding Spokesperson Award – Legislature in recognition of your work and having satisfied the selection criteria.

“The National Spokespersons Awards is the highest honours celebrating outstanding spokespersons in corporate communications, public affairs, politics, media, advocacy, and other domains in Nigeria who have demonstrated outstanding eloquence, integrity, and effectiveness in their roles as spokespeople.”

There was an eruption of ovation and a rush to join him in the podium when Eyiboh was announced as the winner.

His acceptance speech on behalf of others brought to the fore his gift of the garb rendered with inexhaustible elocution.

Eyiboh dedicated the award to Senator Akpabio.