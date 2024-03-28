Ex-President Buhari salutes President Tinubu at 72

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has extended birthday greetings to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Buhari wished Tinubu good health and long life in order for the country to benefit from his “excellent leadership”.

The message of the former president to his successor was contained in a statement by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu.

In the message to mark the 72nd birthday of the President, Buhari commended Tinubu for making “sustained efforts to overcome the many problems of the country,” while wishing him many happy returns of the day.

He added: “My family and I pray to God that you remain healthy and happy and continue to work for the betterment of the country.

“Happy birthday to you!”