Ex-Nigerian top tennis player forced to retire

Former Nigerian number one male tennis player, Clifford Enosoregbe, has retired in his match against Daniel Adeleye due to injury.

The duo are participating in the 4th VEMP National Open Tennis championship at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The Men’s Singles Round of 32 game on Tuesday saw Adeleye lead 6-2 3-0 before Enosoregbe asked to be retired due to “cramping on his wrist”.

The former 2015 African Games gold medalist said: “This is my first competitive game for the year and I can say that I am match-rusty and was not really prepared for the game.

“I got to a point while playing and was cramping.

“My wrist was hurting and I was struggling with my breathing as well.

“This means that I am not fit enough.

“So, I just have to let it go and try harder for the upcoming tournaments.”

Ahead of the Davnotch and CBN Open National championships, Enosoregbe said he hopes to recover quickly and be ready for the events.

He said: “Right now, I am getting old.

“I have been playing since 2004.

“The young players are really catching up and taking the space.

“The challenge is that I don’t train as often as I used to.

“When you begin to grow older, you try to do other things to assist yourself.

“This is not the case with the younger players who train all the time.

“Although I know from now till next week, when the other tennis tournaments begin, I have to put in a lot to work to recover quickly.

“It’s not easy but I just have to be disciplined.”

In the other matches played, top seeded Uche Oparaoji defeated Musa Mohammed 6-1 6-4 while Sylvanus Ajang beat Yahaya Sani-Inabo 6-1 7-5 in the men’s event.

The women’s event saw defending champion, Marylove Edwards enjoy a comfortable 6-1 6-2 victory against Eunice Iorlumum in Round of 32.

The Round of 16 matches for both categories will begin on Wednesday as the tournament is expected to end on Saturday.