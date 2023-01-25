Ex-BBNaija’s Angel attacks radio personality, Nedu

A former housemate of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Angel Smith, has attacked radio personality, Nedu, for shaming female BBNaija housemates.

Nedu had at an event said that most females who take part in shows do so in other to get hooked with men for money.

Reacting, Angel, who was part of the “Shine Ya Eye” edition of BBNaija, said those who make such comments as Nedu were only jealous.

The 22-year-old said: “This is all so old and boring. I don’t know why men can’t just mind their business.

“So many women have come out of big brother to become actresses, start businesses, and actually have a solid brand but because y’all are so misogynistic and uninformed, you say rubbish.

“Every time it’s a man in the industry slut shaming women, you’re over 40. If you want a sugar daddy, then maybe get one. Nobody is stopping you.

“Look how happy he’s saying it. You people will shame women for having consensual sex and be surprised when men sexually assault women.

“Men are very jealous of women because I don’t understand why you’re upset about a grown woman’s vagina.

“That’s why blogs thrive on bringing down the women in big brother, some of the most hardworking people I’ve met, especially the ones you guys slut shame a lot, shut up losers.

“Like this topic pisses me off so much, then you people will come online and say ‘Nawa o, so she fucks for money and she’s oppressing us, don’t believe everything on social media’ nobody is oppressing you, my dear, you’re just a jealous rat.”