Ex-BBNaija housemate loses ‘valuable’ luggage, threatens to name airline

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bella Okagbue, has lost her luggage, which she said contained valuables, while travelling from Nigeria to Athens.

The former housemate has threatened to publish the name of the airline if she does not get her missing luggage.

The BBNaija star, simply called Bella, issued the threat on her Twitter handle on Sunday.

She tweeted: “I’m not happy at all.

“How is it that I flew all the way from Nigeria to Athens only to get here, and my luggage is nowhere to be found?

“Never arrived with me and is missing!

“I have valuables in there that I can’t afford to lose.

“I really shouldn’t be crying on vacation!

“If I don’t get a positive feedback from them tomorrow, I will post the name of the airline.

“God forbid I lose that suitcase!”