Eve’s Desire: Male menopause: What you should know, by Tiwa Says

Did you know that women aren’t the only ones who experience hormone changes as they age? Male menopause, or andropause, is the decline in male hormone production. This drop in hormone levels is not as dramatic as women going through menopause. Unlike menopause in women, which involves a complete cessation of reproductive abilities, andropause is marked by a gradual decline in testosterone production.

Testosterone is a male health, including sexual function, muscle mass, bone density, and mood regulation.

Causes of male menopause include:

Lack of sleep

Poor diet

Lack of exercise

Drinking too much alcohol

Smoking

Low self-esteem

A “midlife crisis” can also be responsible. This can happen when men think they have reached life’s halfway stage. Anxieties over what they have accomplished so far, either in their job or personal life, can lead to a period of depression

It is important to note that the male menopause is not the same as a mid-life crisis although they may occur at the same age. As a clinical psychologist explained: “You can get a mixture of mid-life crisis and andropause (male menopause) in some men, but mid-life crisis is an existential crisis and an emotional problem.”

However, this is not to do with hormonal levels and activity, as is the case with what is commonly called the male menopause, which has its own distinctive pattern of andropause symptoms.

In rare cases, men in their late 30s can experience the troublesome symptoms of andropause, but discomfort due to low testosterone typically begins between the ages of 40 and 60. A study published in the International Journal of Clinical Practice found that almost 40 percent of men over 45 tested low in testosterone.

According to some studies, the uncomfortable effects of male menopause can last 15 to 20 years as the body gradually adjusts to lower testosterone production. But because testosterone levels continue to decline over a lifespan, many argue that if left untreated, male menopause lasts indefinitely. While some men may not notice symptoms of this hormonal change at all, others who experience a more rapid loss of testosterone production – or who are especially sensitive to the loss – are more likely to feel the discomforts.

The symptoms of andropause can vary from person to person, but may include:

1. Reduced sexual drive and performance

2. Erectile dysfunction or difficulty achieving/maintaining an erection

3. Fatigue and decreased energy levels

4. Decreased muscle mass and strength

5. Weight gain, particularly around the abdomen

6. Mood swings, irritability, and depression

7. Insomnia or difficulty sleeping

8. Decreased bone density and increased risk of osteoporosis

9. Memory loss or difficulty concentrating

It is important to note that having one of these symptoms does not automatically suggest andropause. However, should you be experiencing a number of the symptoms above, consulting your healthcare provider is recommended.

In some cases, the “male menopause” may be the result of hypogonadism, which is sometimes present from birth and can cause symptoms like delayed puberty and small testes. Hypogonadism can also occasionally develop later in life, particularly in men who are obese or have type 2 diabetes. This is known as late-onset hypogonadism and can cause the “male menopause” symptoms.

But this is an uncommon and specific medical condition that’s not a normal part of ageing. Diagnosing andropause or male menopause, can be difficult at times for many reasons. Typically, low testosterone levels go unchecked in aging men, as many men suffering from low testosterone rarely exhibit any physical symptoms. In addition, many andropause symptoms can be associated with other medical issues such as obesity, making it more difficult for physicians to associate those complications with low testosterone.

A simple blood test can be performed to check if a patient has low testosterone, although it is rarely done unless a man exhibits apparent symptoms.

The first step of treatment is to address the problem. If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of low testosterone, then ask your physician about possible andropause treatment options, which may include hormone replacement therapy, lifestyle changes, and a customised diet to reverse or prolong anti-aging symptoms.

These symptoms of andropause can sometimes be prevented naturally through lifestyle changes. Some ways to naturally boost testosterone levels include:

Lifting weights: Regular activity that includes resistance training or weight lifting stimulates testosterone production, promotes muscle growth, and boosts metabolism.

Limiting alcohol consumption: Studies have shown that heavy alcohol consumption directly results in reduced testosterone levels.

Eating a balanced diet: Eating a well-balanced diet with foods high in zinc, omega-3s, vitamin D, and calcium promotes hormone production.

Getting enough sleep: Getting enough sleep is essential for preventing andropause, as testosterone is produced during REM sleep.

Treatment options for andropause often involve hormone replacement therapy, where testosterone is supplemented through gels, patches, injections, or pellets. However, HRT is not suitable for everyone, and the potential risks and benefits should be carefully discussed with a healthcare professional.

If your healthcare provider recommends testosterone therapy, there are a number of ways in which this treatment can be administered. These include:

Transdermal application: These patches, gels, creams, or liquids are applied to dry skin with an air- or water-tight dressing (unless you are using a patch). Each application lasts about four days and is not removed until the next dose is needed. The risks of this type of treatment include rash or redness at the application site.

Injections: If your healthcare provider recommends injections, these come in short-term and long-term forms. The short-term medicine can be given under the skin or in the muscle while the long-term injection is usually given in the muscle. These injections may occur weekly, every two weeks, or monthly. With injections, there is a risk of a serious allergic reaction. If you get an injection, your healthcare provider may watch you to make sure you’re not allergic to the medication.

Pellets: If your healthcare provider recommends pellets, these will be placed under the skin of your upper hip or buttocks. You will be given local anaesthesia to numb your skin before a small incision is made and the pellets are placed inside your fatty tissues. This medication then releases over about three to six months, depending on the number of pellets your healthcare provider uses.

In addition to the ones mentioned above, there are some other potential side effects to testosterone treatment that you need to be aware of. For instance, there is increased risk of erythrocytosis or an abnormal increase in your blood hemoglobin and hematocrit levels. Additionally, testosterone treatment can interfere with sperm production.

Typically, testosterone replacement therapy is used in combination with recommended lifestyle changes. If you have low testosterone levels, there are some things you can do to boost your body’s production as well as improve your overall health and well-being.

For instance, if you have obesity, your healthcare provider may talk to you about the best ways to get to a healthy weight for your body. These often include making changes to your eating patterns and increasing your exercise. You also should limit your stress and address any sleep issues. Most people need about seven to eight hours of consistent sleep each night.

You also want to ensure you are eating foods with zinc and vitamin D. These nutrients help balance your hormones and help you produce more testosterone. Adult men need about 11 milligrams of zinc per day, which can be found meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, beans, nuts, and whole grains. Meanwhile, your healthcare provider may suggest that you take at least 600 international units of vitamin D per day.

Finally, having low testosterone levels can impact your mental health. It may be helpful to speak with a mental health professional to help you make sense of the thoughts and emotions you are experiencing regarding your condition. Some people may even benefit from couples therapy if having low testosterone has impacted your relationship.

