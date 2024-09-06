First Bank embarks on campaign against cybercrime surge

First Bank of Nigeria Limited on Thursday educated businesses and its customers on how to escape the upsurge of cyberspace fraud associated with the last quarter of the year known as “ember months”.

Harrison Nnaji, the Chief Information Security Officer of First Bank, said this at an information and cyber security quarterly webinar.

At the webinar organised by the bank, Nnaji said there was usually an upsurge of cybercrimes during the ember months.

He explained various tricks hackers adopt and measures to protect the public from losing their funds to the cyber criminals.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the webinar had the theme: “Social Media Savvy: Protecting Yourself from Online Fraud.”

Nnaji said social media had become different things to different people, adding that it was a wealth creation opportunity for some and tears for victims of fraud.

He explained the concept of cyber security and online fraud, common types of online frauds on social media, steps to adopt when an account is breached and best safety methods on social media.

He warned against too much information sharing on social media and having too many platforms, saying two or three social media handles should be enough.

He added that some people get involved with too many social media platforms that sometimes they forget where they had deposited their personal information.

Nnaji warned against freebies, which usually lured victims, adding that scams will continue until people take measures to guide against hacks.

“Let’s be careful what we do online,” he said.

He said the cost of recovery of losses was usually as huge as the cost of the funds lost, leading to several people ignoring legal or other actions against the cyber criminals.

According to him: “AI has made it worse and we need to be more careful than in the past.

“Get the right knowledge, practice what we preach here.

“If you do 10 percent of what you have heard today, there are chances that you will go through this season without a single loss to cyber criminals.”

Nnaji advised customers to approach the bank directly when confronted with issues or situations they were not comfortable with.

He renewed appeals to participants to become ambassadors who would utilise the information from the webinar and pass the knowledge to their communities.

The Guest Speaker, Ifeoma Okoh, listed common scams to include investments scams, dating, jobs, prize and lottery, accounts take over, clickjacking, phishing, and social engineering, among others.

Okoh, who is the Manager and Data Protection Officer, Information Security and Governance, Risk and Control, Advisory Digital Encode Limited, also explained how cyber thieves move with new technologies.

She urged the public to always validate links to clarify that they were not phishing or email scams while reeling out other measures, including two factors authentication, across all social media handles.

She urged Nigerians to be wary of urgent requests, and called for timely and regular updates of devices, education to update knowledge in addition to constant monitoring of accounts across social media handles.

Emmanuel Okoroji, Head, Threat Intelligence and Risk Management, FirstBank, also shared insights on firewalls, which could serve as a buffer against attacks.

