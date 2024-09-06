NAFDAC destroys fake, adulterated products worth N2.7b in South East

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control on Thursday destroyed fake, adulterated and unregistered food, drug and cosmetic products worth about N2.7 billion seized in the South East.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the products were burnt at the Enugu State refuse dumpsite in Ugwuonyeama in Enugu.

In a brief remark during the exercise, the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said the products would have compromised the health of over three million people.

Adeyeye, represented by a Director of the South East Zone, Martins Iluyomade, said the products “would have increased the health burden on the already overstretched health institutions in the country”.

According to her, the products would have increased the poverty rate by making people spend money they should use to improve their livelihoods on medical trips.

She said: “It is also pertinent to know that several people have met their untimely death due to the consumption of these poisons.

Also Read:

“This event today is to signal to the people of the South East that it is no longer business as usual to merchants of death, who are hell bent on destroying other people for their own selfish economic gain.

“I want to thank other sister agencies for their cooperation, without which we cannot succeed in this endeavour.

“NAFDAC will not rest on its oars until every household in the country can buy any regulated product without fear of substandard, adulteration or fake.

“We enjoin the public to join us in this fight by reporting unscrupulous manufacturers and businessmen, who engage in illicit practices to report to the nearest NAFDAC office for prompt investigation.”

Earlier in a remark, Iluyomade said the South East states were very strategic to achieving the mandate of NAFDAC.

He said: “If the work of NAFDAC is achieved in the South East, 70 percent of the mandate of the agency is already achieved.

“Several raids and routine activities have led to the confiscation of several fake, substandard, falsified, adulterated and spurious foods, drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, chemicals and other regulated consignments.

“These products are very injurious to the health of Nigerians, especially the people of the zone.”

Post Views: 0