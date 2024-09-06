Fash-Lanso addresses ‘sex for roles’ in movie industry

Seasoned Nigerian Actor, Producer and Director, Yomi Fash-Lanso, has shared his opinion on the ongoing “sex for roles” controversial topic in the Nigerian movie industry.

The seasoned actor made his position on the controversial issue known in an exclusive interview with The Eagle Online.

The thespian opined that movie roles should be assigned or given based on the abilities and capacities of actors or actresses, not the pleasurable advantage they can give.

Fash-Lanso further advised affected persons to involve the police with clear and relevant evidence of such treatment, adding that there should be a broader approach to addressing the issue as it is not limited to the movie industry alone.

He said: “I’m not in tune with such treatment.

“I don’t believe such things should be happening in the industry.

“I mean if you can’t judge a person by abilities or capacities, then let the person go.

“Dating or having intimate relationships should be personal and a different conversation entirely and not based on getting or giving out roles or job opportunities.

“We should have a blanket opinion on all sectors that this issue, if it is happening, should stop and if it is not happening, should never start or happen.”

Speaking on how he fends off advances from women, especially female fans, Fash-Lanso said he has not been lucky to be caught in a sex scandal since he started his career as an actor.

He said: “Advances biti bawo (advances how)?

“Normally you have female fans and friends that come to you because they appreciate your work, but that is it, nothing more.

“I don’t get involved in anything intimate or scandalous.

“It has not happened to me before and I am not lucky to be caught in such an act.

“I love my female fans, respect them and we talk on social media platforms and that is it.

“Nothing more.”

