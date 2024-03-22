Eve’s Desire: Comfort sex, why you need it, by Tiwa Says

Have you been feeling a little bit down lately or you’re finding it difficult to deal with your emotions? Have you ever heard of comfort sex?

It may just be what you need. It’s a sexual activity that provides comfort and relief rather than pleasure or reproduction.

It can be used as a form of self-care or stress relief. It’s not necessarily about having an orgasm or being particularly attracted to the person you’re having sex with, but rather finding comfort.

Comfort sex does not always centre on getting into an orgasm or even on feeling attracted to the other person in a romantic or sexual way. Rather, it can be a tool for showing someone you love, trust and care about them as well as for fostering a sense of intimacy, comfort and connection.

Also Read:

Comfort sex can take many different forms, including verbal communication, physical contact, and emotional and mental connections. For many people, comfort sex can be a healthy and beneficial way to meet emotional and physical needs, but it should always be consensual, safe, and courteous.

Additionally, it can help manage challenging emotions and sentiments like stress, anxiety, depression, loneliness and grief. Comfort sex may help you feel more grounded and centred in your body as well as more in charge of your emotions and feelings. Additionally, it may help you feel closer to both people and yourself.

There are other variations of comfort sex. Not only can it signify having sex with a partner, but it can also refer to having comforting fantasies, masturbating in a comfortable way, or using comforting sex toys.

Your interests will determine how you use your sexuality as a calming and consoling tool. There is no right or wrong way to embrace your sexuality.

Comfort sex: Why do people engage in It?

Different factors can lead someone to resort to comfort sex. It can serve as a coping strategy for a variety of psychological and emotional difficulties. The following are some typical explanations for why people might partake in comfort sex:

To manage difficult emotions: When faced with intense feelings like stress, anxiety, depression, loneliness or grief, people may resort to comfort sex. Occasionally, comfort sex can act as a temporary numbing or diversion from these feelings, offering an emotional release or escape. Comfort sex is a common way for people to feel connected to someone, especially when they are feeling lonely. People looking for a sense of intimacy and connection in their lives after experiencing a breakup or loss may find this to be especially true. Comfort sex releases endorphins and gives a sensation of physical pleasure, making it an excellent way to unwind and de-stress after a demanding day. It may serve as a means of relaxation and a reprieve from the stresses of daily life.

To take care of oneself: Some people view comfort sex as a way to take care of themselves since it enables them to pay attention to their emotional and physical needs and cultivate self-love.

It is crucial to remember that there is no right or wrong reason to have comfort sex – people who engage in it do so for a variety of unique and personal reasons. Since every person has a unique experience, what works for one may not work for another. But only when comfort sex is respectful, safe, and consensual can it be beneficial and healthy.

Impact of comfort sex on relationships

Depending on the situation and the people involved, the effects of comfort sex on relationships can vary. In certain situations, comfort sex can strengthen the emotional and physical bonds between partners and be a healthy and positive aspect of a relationship. On the other hand, it may damage relationships in other situations. Here are a few examples.

Benefits

When comfort sex is courteous, safe and consensual, it can have a positive effect on relationships. It can be a means of expressing love and caring and can aid in strengthening the emotional and physical bonds between partners. Together, you can use it as a means of navigating challenging emotions and situations, building intimacy and support.

Harmful effects

When comfort sex is not safe, courteous, or consensual, it can damage relationships. It can also be detrimental if one partner uses it to deal with challenging emotions and the other is unaware of or unsupportive of this. In certain instances, it can also result in emotions of shame or guilt and cause animosity or strife within a partnership.

Effects on single people

Comfort sex has an effect on single people as well because it can provide a means of connection without the emotional burden of a committed relationship. It can also help you deal with challenging emotions and sentiments like stress, anxiety, depression, loneliness, and grief. But if it develops into an addiction or causes guilt or shame, it can also be dangerous.

How to decide if you should have comfort sex

Although comfort sex is not for everyone, it can be a helpful coping mechanism for tough feelings and situations. It is crucial to assess whether comfort sex is the best option for you and to make sure that you have it in a courteous, safe, and consensual manner. When considering whether comfort sex is right for you, keep the following points in mind:

Are you doing it voluntarily? Consensual comfort sex is when both people are aware of and at ease with the activity.

Are you using it as a coping mechanism? Make sure you are getting other kinds of self-care and, if needed, professional help if you are using comfort sex as a coping mechanism for uncomfortable feelings or situations.

Are you comfortable with the emotional and physical risks? Emotional and physical risks associated with comfort sex include the possibility of contracting STIs and feelings of guilt or shame. It is crucial to take these risks into account and engage in safe sexual behaviour in order to prevent STIs and other illnesses.

Are you treating your partner with respect? It is critical to think about the potential effects of comfort sex on your partner if you are in a relationship. Make sure your actions are mindful of their needs and feelings, and that you pay them respect.

While reiterating the fact that Comfort sex is not for everyone, it is important to keep in mind that it can be a helpful way to deal with challenging emotions. Ascertaining whether this is the appropriate decision for you and making sure that you are acting in a consensual, safe, and courteous manner are also crucial.

At the end of the day, it is important to do what works for you and your partner.

I would love to get feedback, questions and recommendations on the topics you would want me to shed light on.

Let’s meet tonight (Friday) in the chatroom. If you want to be a part of it, send me a message on Telegram at: @tiwa_says. The chatroom opens at 10pm every Friday.

Watch out for my YouTube Channel.

#tiwa_says; 09161129108 tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.