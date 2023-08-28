Erotic Monday Night: Sexual exploration with my young lover, by Tiwa Says

Let’s face it, life can get boring. It’s up to you to create your excitement. This is not just necessary for your mental health, it is important for your overall health.

A monotonous and boring lifestyle is a slow killer, especially when combined with the stress of daily living.

Doing the same thing over and over again over a long period can be quite draining, even if it is something you enjoy. You need to tweak it every once in a while. Time flies and the only way to hold it down is to make memories. Memories are all we have got. So let’s make the ones that give us joy.

With this in mind, I took some time off to reflect on ways to have better experiences and relationships. This also includes my sexual experiences. Undoubtedly I have been having awesome sexual experiences, but it could be better and more intentional. I know there’s still a lot to discover.

My thought wandered to Rotimi. It occurred to me that he’s one person I particularly want to explore with, not just because he is young, he is also adventurous and intense. Come to think of it, his age may play a big role in this. His 24-year-old erection is stronger than what I’m used to and very refreshing too.

It seemed that mother nature had something in store because while I was still in thought, I heard the doorbell ring. I was slightly irritated about being disturbed, but when I got to the door, that changed because before me stood Rotimi. I was glad to see him and I told him so.

We talked about a lot of things. He is quite easy to talk to. Maybe because he is a good listener.

I complained about my feet aching and he volunteered to give me a foot massage. After he was done, he kissed my feet and my toes, sucking them one after the other. It felt very pleasurable, a different kind of sensation. He continued to kiss other parts of my leg till he got to my thighs. By this time, I was salivating.

This guy spread my legs, dug his face in and inhaled loudly, taking in the smell of my coochie. Oh my.

He looked into my eyes as he pulled down my pants. I didn’t break the gaze until he put his face back in there and his tongue got to work. Flicking and licking my clit with relish. I moaned loudly, moving my hips seductively. He made sloppy sounds as he sucked and that got me more turned on. Just as I felt myself cuming, I gripped his head and held it down.

He came up and kissed me, making me taste my juice on his lips. I held him tight and ground on his hard-on. I got his pants down, took his dick in my mouth and deepthroated him. Oh, baby…he moaned. It’s so warm in there, he moaned some more.

I didn’t want him to come just yet so I took his dick out of my mouth, climbed on top of him and took the reverse cowgirl position. It was deep, but I rode him bouncing up and down, forward and backward. He spanked my bum as I bounced. “Ride me, baby,” he kept moaning.

I couldn’t stop even if I wanted to. I was having fun giving him so much pleasure. He tickled and rubbed my butthole as I continued to bounce. I increased the tempo of my bounce and it wasn’t long before I felt him stiffen in orgasm. I felt his spasms inside me and that made me cum as well. It was intense for both of us and pleasurable too.

We cuddled afterward and talked about our fantasies. We plan on doing some exciting things together.

NB: Purely fiction.

Stay tuned to this space for more escapades.

