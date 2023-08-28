Sit-at-Home: Enugu Police Commissioner embarks on confidence-building patrol 

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has embarked on a confidence-building patrol, while urging residents to go about their lawful businesses unhindered and without fear on Mondays.

Uzuegbu today (Monday) patrolled and interacted with residents and traders in Nkanu West Local Government Area (LGA), especially traders within Orie Market in Akpugo community, and Eke Market in Agbani community.

He encouraged traders to always go about their lawful businesses on Mondays like every other business day, assuring them of the provision of adequate security for them and their businesses.

It would be recalled that the CP had earlier patrolled the 9th Mile and some parts of Ezeagu LGA on Monday, August 21; including Oyofo-Oghe community and Awha-Imezi community that clashed over a land dispute on August 11, 2023.

The CP was accompanied by DCP Fidelis Ogarabe, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, in-charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and ACP Onyeamu Akaeme, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, in the Department of Operations.

Others in his entourage included ACP Princewill Ijeoma, the Commanding Officer of 3 Police Mobile Force Squadron, Enugu and other senior police officers.