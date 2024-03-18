Erotic Monday Night: Sex with a familiar stranger, by Tiwa Says

Here I was, thinking that Lagos social night life was going to be slow for the next one month because of the ongoing fasting period for Christians and Muslims alike. Imagine my shock when I got invited to a nude beach party on the island.

It was a private beach so it was an exclusive crowd. It wasn’t rowdy and it had just the perfect ambience. Some people were totally naked but some of us had a little bit of covering. I had on a fancy nipple cover and a leather tong. Some also had masks on.

It didn’t make much difference though because no one seemed self conscious in anyway, though there were different body shapes and sizes. It was like nudity was the norm. It was a fun night though, right music, food and drinks.

I noticed someone’s eyes on me. This person had been feasting on my boobs with his eyes. I looked at him properly and recognized him as a former colleague. He had on a mask and nothing else.

I decided to go and talk to him, but I didn’t want him to be self conscious so I got a mask. They were made available from the entrance for anyone who wanted.

I walked up to him, and he was smiling. He had a drink with him and was moving to the music. I danced with him for a few minutes then I introduced myself. He didn’t seem to recognise me, which was cool with me. We gisted back and forth. A lady passed on a tray of bite-sized pieces of brownies. I took one piece knowing the notoriety of brownies at parties. He took two.

Someone said something and almost everyone started to laugh. Of course we laughed. We laughed so hard tears began to form in our eyes. We both decided to take a walk to clear some of the effect of the brownie. It seemed like we were floating.

Luckily his car was close and he had his keys in the cross bag he had on. We got into the car, reclined our seats and listened to soft slow music. He was still looking at my boobs so I guided his hands to them. He squeezed. And, without asking, he took them in his mouth.

I proceeded to touch his dick. He had an impressive piece. I couldn’t pass. I touched him and he purred. Now, he was really hard. I started forming scenarios in my head.

He said he needed to pee. We both got out of the car. He peed and I cleaned his dick with the bottle of water I had with me. He got harder and longer. I got out a condom from my sling bag and wore it on him. He turned me around so I leaned on the car, backing him. He lifted one of my legs and penetrated me. It was a smooth entry.

His thrusts were deep and hard. He grabbed my breasts as he pounded me. I felt both pleasure and pain, but I didn’t want him to stop. Give it to me baby, I moaned. Oh baby, you’re sweet he kept moaning. Our bodies against the car was making some sounds, but we didn’t care. He gave it to me and I took it all in. When he was about to come, he held my neck in a light choke and gave a loud groan. I had already cum twice, so I didn’t mind.

We stayed in the car a little longer and I introduced myself to him properly. He removed his mask and we both burst out laughing.

