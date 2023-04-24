Erotic Monday Night: Sex and conflict resolution, by Tiwa Says

The place of sex in a relationship is very paramount. Let’s not kid ourselves. It can make or mar a relationship. It is the glue that’s keeping a lot of relationships together. And a lack of it is what’s destroying a whole lot more partnerships, especially marriages.

This is not to say that sex is the only ingredient needed for a successful relationship, but it plays a major role.

Sex is not a quick fix for every conflict in a relationship. Communication is key in every relationship. Couples need to dedicate time to talking. Talking about disagreements, about needs and wants, about shared and individual objectives. It will be a big mistake to assume things. A great sex life does not automatically translate to a great relationship. It takes more.

So in a quest to have a better and healthier partnership, Mike and I visited a therapist. Yes, we had a great sex life, but we also had lingering underlying issues that needed to be addressed if we wanted to move forward in our relationship.

One of the things the therapist recommended is better communication. He suggested we have more open and honest conversations. Without bias, assumptions and judgments. We both thought we were great in terms of communication, but it appears there were things we were not comfortable discussing. So we decided to start having those uncomfortable conversations. In a bit to improve the situation of things between us.

We discussed some of those things that usually caused conflicts between us, how to avoid the triggers, and how best to resolve issues as soon as they occur. Our relationship was a peculiar one, but it was working for us. Nonetheless, it was important to keep checking in on each other to make sure our thoughts and objectives align.

At the end of the day, our thoughts did align and every gray area was made plain. Still, Mike said I had been a bad girl and he needed to teach me a lesson. As I got up to get a drink, Mike pulled me back on the bed, and kissed me deeply and hungrily. I was reeling from that when he tore open my blouse. Ie grabbed my breasts and squeezed them. I flinched in pain and pleasure.

Mike sucked on my boobs like he was a hungry man and as he did that, he pulled down my shorts. I noticed his was down already and his dick was standing straight, staring at me. Then he carried me, pinned me to the wall and penetrated me. My breasts bounced to the rhythm of his thrusts. He was like a dog in heat. I screamed in ecstasy. Though his thrusts were quite deep, it was hitting the right spot. I held on to his neck real tight as I came.

Mike put me down but he wasn’t finished yet. He put me at the edge of the bed with both my leg up in the air. He penetrated me again, sliding in and out. Slowly at first. I tickled his nipples as he fucked me. A soft moan escaped his lips. As I wriggled my waist, his thrusts became faster. Suddenly he withdrew his dick, turned me over and entered me from behind, smacking my bum as he pounded me. It was the sweetest back shots in a while. I felt my orgasm coming and I gripped the sheets, my legs shaking from the intensity. Mike made a loud animal sound and exploded in me. We collapsed on the bed. Spent.

I love conflict resolutions that end in sex. It’s the perfect way to bond. A connection that builds a relationship. It’s a mixture of fury, love and desire. All in one. The right ingredients for some exciting wild sex.

Don’t quote me. Just give it a try.

NB: Purely fiction.

