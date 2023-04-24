Inauguration: NGF set to hold valedictory meeting

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) is set to hold a valedictory meeting this week.

NGF Director of Media, Asishana Okauru quoted the Director General, Abdulrazaque Barkindo, as saying that the announcement was in an invitation letter to all 36 governors.

The event is slated for Wednesday, May 26, 2023.

The meeting, being NGF’s fifth in 2023, would be physical. The forum had four virtual meetings earlier.

“After the chairman’s brief and few parting remarks, the floor would be open for valedictories from members,” Okauru said.

“Seventeen governors are leaving the Forum, having completed their terms of office, while plans have reached an advanced stage for the onboarding of the new governors at the upcoming NGF induction for new and returning governors, which comes up between 14th and 17 May 2023.”

The meeting will mark the end of Governors Kayode Fayemi and Aminu Tambuwal’s leadership of the forum.

A new Chairman will be elected among governors of the majority party.

However, first-termers governors are not eligible to vie for the chairmanship of the forum