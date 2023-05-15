Erotic Monday Night: Midnight snack, by Tiwa Says

Some nights I just want to cuddle. There is something soothing about it. It’s quite therapeutic. Having arms around you. Holding you tight without any sexual stimulation. It’s one of my love languages. It’s amusing to know that not a lot of men, especially Nigerian men, can cuddle without having sex. Most men see cuddling as a preamble to sex.

But it doesn’t have to be. One should be able to just enjoy each other’s warmth without any sexual undertone. It is a way to bond, especially if it’s combined with one of those deep conversations.

I craved that tonight, especially having endured six hours of traffic the previous day. We had gone to the wedding of one of Mike’s colleagues. It was a beautiful wedding with lots to eat and drink, there was also a live band serenading us with beautiful tunes. In all, it was a simple but fantastic ceremony. But nothing could make up for the long hours in traffic.

We got home exhausted. And without speaking, we both got undressed and took a shower. I got into bed, feeling sorry for myself for the ordeal I just endured. My back and legs ached.

Mike joined me in bed later. And as if he knew what was on my mind, he held me close to him and rubbed my back. I purred and pressed myself closer to him. Even though we didn’t speak, there was something comfortable and reassuring about the silence.

My muscles began to relax and it was not long before I slept off. I woke up a few hours later to a full bladder and I had to use the toilet. I was surprised to see I was still wrapped in Mike’s embrace. So it was a little difficult to disentangle without waking him up.

When I got back to the bed, he was awake with open arms to receive me back into his embrace. We snuggled for a while and I started to feel like I wanted something more. I went straight for his dick, stimulating him with my hand. But that wasn’t enough.

I got on him and started to dry-hump. We sleep naked by the way. I started kissing his face and neck. And I continued to place kisses on him till I got to his nipples. They are big and dark and were erect at this point. I sucked on them with relish. I went further and continued to lick and kiss as I went lower till I got to his dick.

I deep throated him and he moaned loudly. I continued with that till he was about to cum. I got back on top, put his dick in me, and started to ride him. As I rode, he used his finger to stimulate my clitoris. He started to pound me from underneath. I was creaming so much. And I wondered where the cream was coming from.

As my boobs bounced up and down from the ride, he got one in his mouth and sucked hard on it. We came together with an intensity that shook the bed. I rushed to the toilet to pee and it occurred to me that I could have squirted if I wasn’t holding back.

When I got back to the bed, Mike was already deep in sleep and snoring. I laid down and also slept off in no time. What a great midnight snack.

NB: Purely fiction.

