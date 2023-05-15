Fourth Nollywood actor dies in 48 hours

Again, another Nollywood star, Chikezie Uwazie, is dead.

The actor, reports said, died in the United States of America, few days after undergoing a second brain surgery.

Uwazie’s colleague, Obey Etok Chima, in a post said: “I can’t imagine am posting this.

“Chikezie Uwazie goneeeee.

“After a 2nd brain surgery.

“Gini na emezi.

“Am so shocked to get this news this evening.

“Just got this from our IMSU (Imo State University) alumni platform.

“I thought you told me you were going to the states for greener pastures.”

Prior to his relocation to the US, Uwazie featured in several Nollywood movies, including Musical Whispers, Village Destroyer and Last Kiss.

Uwazie’s death comes 48 hours after three of his colleagues: Saint Obi, Mukaila Adedigba and Murphy Afolabi, passed on.