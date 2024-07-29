Erotic Monday Night: I got what the doctor ordered at a role play party, by Tiwa Says

You can’t live in Lagos and be bored. If you are, it’s on you. Lagos is a fun city. Whatever your taste or fetish, there’s a crowd for you. You only need to follow the right company. And be ready to leave your house and socialise.

I’ve attended different parties in Lagos. But a role play party? Naa. I was intrigued and curious to know what it was about.

We were told to come dressed in your favourite role-play character. So I went as a patient. I needed a doctor to fix me up.

I got to the venue of the party. It was a palatial apartment on the Island. I saw a lot of characters that fascinated me. It was intriguing to see the different expressions of human desire. Some people came dressed as animals! Luckily for me, there were a few doctor characters in the house. I quietly scanned to choose the one that suited my longing.

There were some fun games at the party, which made people interact with each other. So the ice was broken and people were laughing, dancing and just generally bonding. Did I forget to mention that alcohol was in great supply?

Now to the fun part of the night: The pairing game. Each person was paired with a partner according to the character they came in. Interestingly, I got paired with the doctor I had been eyeing all night. Things progressed quickly from that point.

We got a special spot on the terrace of the house. I got to know his name is Fred and he is really a doctor. This further added to my excitement. I fell into character immediately, telling the doctor my symptoms and why I needed him to fix me.

I started with my boobs. I told him I couldn’t feel my nipples. It was numb. He told me it probably needed some massage. He said the nipples needed touch to remain active. He instructed me to take off my patient gown so he could examine me.

Doctor Fred rubbed his thumb lightly on my nipples. My nipples responded immediately by getting hard. He said he needed further examination. So he bent down and put my nipples in his mouth. He started by licking, then he sucked, moving from one breast to the other. He squeezed gently as he sucked. I moaned softly while trying to maintain composure.

Next, he told me to lie down so he could examine me more thoroughly. He parted my legs and slipped his finger in my already wet pussy. As his finger went in and out, my pussy made wet sounds. As he moved, my hips followed his rhythm.

“Oh doctor,” I moaned. I’m not done yet, he said. You need drilling to make it all okay. Doctor Fred pulled down his pants, moved me close to him and raised my legs. I watched as he wore a condom, then he inserted his fat penis into my pussy. I gasped. “Relax, you need this,” he said. “Yes, I need it doctor,” I replied. He fucked me hard but slowly. I loved it. “Thank you doctor,” I kept moaning.

“Doctor is about to pour the medicine inside you,” he said as he was about to cum. I held on tight to him and we both came together.

Wow! That was one of my best role play sex sessions to date. Of course we exchanged numbers. This was too sweet to be eaten only once.

