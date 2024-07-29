Reps to reconvene for emergency plenary

The House of Representatives would on July 31 reconvene for an emergency plenary to address pressing national issues.

Yahaya Danzaria, Clerk of the House of Reps, disclosed this in a directive communicated through an internal memorandum and signed by the spokesperson for the House, Akin Rotimi,

He asked that members should return from their constituencies to attend the crucial session.

The notice reads, “The forthcoming session will focus on critical matters requiring immediate legislative attention.

The House had commenced its annual recess on Tuesday, July 23.

