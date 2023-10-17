Eradication Of Poverty: Tinubu speaks on collaborative approach  as solution 

President Bola Tinubu said a sustained collaborative approach is significant in the fight against poverty in Nigeria and the world at large.

Tinubu said this Tuesday at the commemoration of the international Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

The occasion was also to launch the Renewed Hope Conditional Cash transfer (CCT) in Abuja.

Tinubu, represented by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, urged Nigerians to key into all the programmes aimed at alleviating the pains of fuel subsidy removal.

The President said that the programmes were opportunities for Nigerians to enjoy the poverty alleviation of the administration as enshrined in the eight point agenda.

‘’Our objective is to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty. Yet, this will only be possible with the cooperation of the people we seek to help. Let us continue to work together to achieve our collective goal of eradicating poverty in Nigeria.

‘’Our plans for food security, ending hunger, poverty eradication, economic growth and job creation are all means by which we shall fight poverty and help the most vulnerable members of our society. In this vital pursuit, we have already taken several important steps,’’ he said.

The steps included the restructuring of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to include Poverty Alleviation and providing the policy framework for an aggressive poverty alleviation drive.

Developing the Renewed Hope Agenda for Humanitarian Response and Poverty Alleviation which is a 7-Year roadmap for Poverty Alleviation and expanding the National Social Register to capture Nigerians living below one dollar per day, via a phased approach.

Restructuring the National Social Investment Programme and repositioning it for quick and efficient delivery that is transparent and accountable in line with the fight against corruption.

The others were partnering with the World Bank Group and other development partners to implement conditional cash transfers, business grants and other forms of support for the most vulnerable households via the National social safety net expansion programme.

Tinubu said that in line with the 2023 theme of the day, which was in tune with the Renewed Hope agenda, the administration would ensure that all Nigerians have decent opportunities for dignified work and sustained social protection.

ALSO READ:

Convocation memorabilia: We don’t exploit our students – Unilorin

NDDC eyes investment in solar power, carbon credits to combat climate change

Senate Chief Whip storms out of plenary

UNILORIN student wins maiden national tax contest

‘’Today, my administration is launching the Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer Programme for vulnerable groups as an immediate intervention to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal and other economic shocks” the President said.

However, the government is working to develop and deploy several more solutions and interventions to help Nigerians of all walks of life.’’

The other interventions were investment of N100billion to purchase 3,000 units of 20-seater Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered buses for cheaper transportation and Investment of N200billion to cultivate 500,000 hectares of farmland to improve food security.

Also, the release of 2,000 metric tonnes of grains from the strategic grain reserves to households across the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory and distribution of 225,000 metric tons of fertiliser and seedlings to farmers committed to the nation’s food security.

The release of N75 billion to support 100,000 SMEs and start-ups and the Renewed Hope Shelter Programme for the Poor, Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons targeted at one million households.

The Renewed Hope Business Grants and Loans for Vulnerable Market women, farmers, and traders to expand their business (GEEP) targeted at 2 million beneficiaries and the Renewed Hope support to MSME to cover one million MSMEs.

The Renewed Hope Skill Acquisition Programmes for young Nigerians who express interest for different clusters targeted at 5 million Nigerians over 5 years and the Renewed Hope National Home Grown School Feeding Programme providing school meals for 10 million school children.

The Renewed Hope Alternative School Programme to provide transit learning education for 10 million out of school children who are out of school following internal displacement or issues of insecurity.

The Renewed Hope for At-Risk Children Programme, Renewed Hope Community and Social Development Programme for community grassroots projects and Renewed Hope Job Creation Scheme.