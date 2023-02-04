EPL: Newcastle battle Hammers to consolidate top four place

Newcastle United vs. West Ham United

Venue: St James’ Park

Kick off: 5:30PM

Newcastle United will endeavour to consolidate their place in the top four of the Premier League when they play host to West Ham United at St James’ Park today.

The Hammers, meanwhile, are seeking to secure back-to-back league victories for just the second time this season as they bid to climb away from the relegation zone.

For the first time since 1999, Newcastle have progressed to a major final after securing a 3-1 aggregate victory over Southampton in the EFL Cup semi-finals.

The Magpies claimed a slender 1-0 first-leg win at St Mary’s before completing the job with a 2-1 home victory in the reverse fixture on Tuesday night, courtesy of a first-half brace from local hero Sean Longstaff.

A Wembley showdown with Manchester United on February 26 awaits Eddie Howe’s side, but they must first turn their attention back to the Premier League where they currently sit third in the table, level on points with the Red Devils in fourth and three points clear of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth who have played a game more.

Newcastle head into Saturday’s clash having lost just two of their 27 competitive matches across all competitions so far this season and are unbeaten in their last 15 games on home soil since a 1-0 loss against Liverpool in April last year.

The Magpies have also kept a league-high 12 clean sheets this term and have not conceded in their last six top-flight matches, but keeping West Ham quiet could prove challenging on Saturday as they have conceded in eight of their last nine meetings with the Hammers, letting in at least two goals on seven of those occasions.

After ending a seven-game winless run in the Premier League with an important 2-0 victory at home to fellow strugglers Everton last week, West Ham beat Derby County at Pride Park by the same scoreline in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Monday night.

Goals either side of half time from Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio helped the Hammers cruise into the fifth round, where David Moyes will renew acquaintances with former club Man United at Old Trafford next month.

West Ham appear to have turned a corner in recent weeks after winning three and drawing one of their last five matches in all competitions, and Moyes will be keen for his side to build on their momentum as they bid to move further clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

The Hammers, who sit 16th in the table and just one point above the bottom three, have failed to win any of their last eight Premier League away games since a narrow 1-0 away victory over Aston Villa back in August.

However, West Ham have reason to be optimistic for their visit to the North East, as they have picked up seven points from their last four games at St James’ Park, including a 3-0 win in December 2018 and a 4-2 victory in August 2021.

Newcastle United possible XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin.

West Ham United possible XI: Fabianski, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Emerson, Paqueta, Bowen, Antonio.