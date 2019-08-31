Chelsea vs. Sheffield United

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Kick off: 3PM

Chelsea will be looking to make it back-to-back victories as they face their second successive newly-promoted side, having got off the mark with their first Premier League win of the season against Norwich City last time out.

Frank Lampard got his first win as a Premier League manager in the Blues’ last match as Tammy Abraham’s double inspired Chelsea to a 3-2 win away at Norwich.

The young striker grabbed his chance with both hands after being dropped for Olivier Giroud in the previous game, while fellow young talent Mason Mount also found himself on the scoresheet.

Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki twice equalised for Norwich in the first half but they just could not see the game out.

Prior to that win, the Blues had endured a difficult start to the season, being thumped 4-0 by Manchester United on opening day and struggling to a 1-1 draw against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge.

Those disappointing results have left them 13th in the fledgling Premier League table, although they only trail fifth-placed United on goal difference.

Lampard will hope that last week’s victory will prove a turning point, however, as they face another newly-promoted side – this time at home.

The Blues boss will expect another win, but the game will likely take on a very different shape to the end-to-end contest against Norwich, with Sheffield United having conceded just three goals so far, in comparison to Chelsea’s seven and the Canaries’ eight.

Abraham will expect to retain his place up front, but Lampard could look to use Giroud as a more physical presence against a different type of opponent in a game likely to be less open than their last.

On the other hand, Sheffield United suffered their first Premier League loss of the season against Leicester as they slumped to a 2-1 home defeat following a Harvey Barnes wonder-strike.

The Blades had made a solid start to life in the top flight before that, snatching a late draw against Bournemouth away from home on opening day before beating Crystal Palace 1-0 at home.

They have scored once in each of their three games so far, with Billy Sharp, John Lundstram and Oli McBurnie finding the back of the net so far.

Chris Wilder made wholesale changes for the Blades’ most recent fixture against Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup, which they won 2-1 after scoring with their only two shots of the game.

Sheffield United recorded the joint-best defence in the Championship last term, conceding a miserly 41 goals from 46 games – the same record as Middlesbrough.

However, Wilder’s side were also the fourth-highest scorers in the division, and he will hope they can continue to combine defensive solidity with efficiency in front of goal.

The Blades were tipped by many to go straight back down but they have shown so far that they are an effective side and are surprising their critics with the quality of football they have produced thus far.

Sheffield United will certainly go into their next clash with Chelsea as underdogs, but they have the capacity to pull off a surprise result at Stamford Bridge – which would start to put pressure on Lampard in the Blues dugout.

Chelsea possible XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Christensen, Emerson, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Barkley, Pulisic, Abraham.

Sheffield United possible XI: Henderson, Basham, Egan, O’Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Freeman, Stevens, McGoldrick, Robinson.