EPL: Bournemouth host depleted Chelsea

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea

Venue: Vitality Stadium

Kick off: 5:30PM

Bournemouth play host to Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday evening having recorded back-to-back victories in all competitions over the course of the last seven days.

The same can be said of the visitors, but head coach Antonio Conte remains unhappy with the level of performances being produced by his squad.

Bournemouth started this season with a run of four straight defeats in the Premier League but unlike at other clubs, there were never calls for manager Eddie Howe to be removed from his position in the dugout and the Cherries are now getting their rewards.

Howe himself will not be getting carried away with back-to-back wins over Stoke City and Middlesbrough in all competitions, but four victories and a draw from seven outings – the defeats coming away at Everton and Tottenham Hotspur – proves how the long-serving boss continues to be the perfect fit for his role at the Vitality Stadium.

With Chelsea sitting nine points off the pace in the Premier League table, all cannot be well at Stamford Bridge, but many associated with the club will be taking the positives from what has been a much better week.

At 2-1 down to Watford last weekend, it may have been perceived that Conte was heading closer towards the exit door but three goals in the final quarter of the game – two of which came from Michy Batshuayi – effectively maintained a small hope of challenging for the league title.

While Conte has been mocked for complaining about injuries, the Italian has had to deal with a fair share of fitness problems but the bigger issues have come at the back with Chelsea sometimes looking all at sea.

The Blues have kept just one clean sheet in eight games in all competitions, with nine goals being shipped in their last five outings, and until that area is improved, Chelsea are likely to continue registering an inconsistent set of results.

Bournemouth possible XI: Begovic, A.Smith, Francis, Ake, Daniels, Ibe, Cook, Surman, Stanislas, King; Afobe.

Chelsea possible XI: Courtois, Rudiger, Luiz, Cahill, Azpilicueta, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso, Pedro, Hazard, Morata.