Enugu SWAN chairman loses wife

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria has expressed its deep condolences to its Enugu State Chairman, Gideon Iwueke, over the demise of his wife.

Iwueke’s wife died on July 8, 2024 at the Nigerian Army 82 Division Hospital, Enugu, the Enugu State capital.

Her death comes just months after their marriage.

The condolence message was contained in a statement jointly signed by Jude Chinedu and Chinedu Adonu, Vice Chairman and Secretary of SWAN Enugu State Chapter respectively.

The statement said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic news.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.

“We pray that no further untimely deaths visit your household and that God grants you the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

The statement said the burial and funeral arrangement and dates would be announced soon.

“SWAN urges everyone to reach out and offer their condolences to Chairman Iwueke during this challenging period,” it added.

NAN reports that Iwueke is a Sports Editor at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria.

