Killing of billionaire kidnappers: Traders commend Lagos CP

Ladipo Auto Spare Parts Market traders in Lagos State have presented a certificate of commendation to the Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Adegoke Fayoade.

The development was confirmed in a statement by the command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Sunday.

He said the traders were at the command headquarters, Ikeja to thank the CP over the recently neutralised notorious nine suspected kidnappers in the state.

In the statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday, Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said the traders presented the commendation letter to Fayoade when they paid a solidarity visit to the command on Friday.

The traders, according to him, commended the CP and officers of the command for successfully bringing to an end the reign of the suspected criminals who had terrorised residents of the area.

NAN reports that on July 4, police operatives foiled the attempted kidnap of a businessman by some suspected kidnappers.

The police operatives in the ensuing gun duel, killed nine of the suspected kidnappers at Ladipo area of Mushin, while two escaped with bullet wounds.

In a related development, Hundeyin told NAN that some hoteliers and businessmen also visited the command to appreciate the CP and applauded the feat of the command’s operatives of the Ladipo episode.

He said: “The hoteliers and businessmen visits were to show appreciation to the police boss a few days after the billionaire kidnappers were decimated.

“They said that their businesses have started to pick up as customers who were afraid of coming out in the night now feel free to enjoy all night long.”

According to Hundeyin, the traders and hoteliers have promised to support the command with necessary timely information.

