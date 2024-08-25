Enugu Police battle kidnapping gang, arrest five, recover AK47 rifle

The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, said that the command under his watch recently battled suspected kidnappers, arrested five and recovered an AK47 rifle.

The CP stated this during a media briefing. He explained that due to the Command’s unwavering determination to sustain the fight against unrepentant criminals in the State, on August 21, 2024, at about 5 p.m., Police operatives serving in the Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad recovered an AK-47 rifle at New Artisan, Enugu.

He said that the recovery followed the operatives’ swift response to credible information alleging the milling around of suspicious persons in the area.

He said: “The suspects, upon sighting the operatives, opened fire on them. However, the operatives promptly returned fire, forcing the hoodlums to escape with gunshot wounds and abandoning the rifle. However, a discreet investigation is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

“Also, on August 19, 2024, at about 1:30 a.m., a combined team of Tactical Police operatives busted a kidnapping gang hideout at New Artisan and arrested five suspects. The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation and aiding further discreet investigations aimed at fishing out others at large.

“Exhibits recovered from them include one AK-47 rifle, one K2 assault rifle, 24 live ammunition, and three rifle magazines.

“Again, on August 15, 2024, at about 2 a.m., operational and tactical police operatives of the command raided the camp of the outlawed IPOB/ESN renegades at Aninwede Nkwubor, Emene, Enugu. The subversive criminal elements on sighting the operatives opened fire on them.

“But the operatives returned fire at a superior level, neutralising two of them, while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

“Incriminating exhibits, including firearms the hoodlums snatched from security operatives after attacking them were recovered, while discreet investigations are ongoing to arrest those at large.

“Exhibits recovered from them include six AK-47 rifles, six pump action guns, one Dane gun, 520 rounds of 7.62 calibre ammunition, 54 rounds of GPMG ammunition, 95 live cartridges, 10 rifle magazines, 90 machetes, 11, Motorola walkie-talkie sets, 30 bulletproof clothing materials and 20 bulletproof metals, 10 helmets, two Biafra/IPOB flags, 11 camouflage trousers and jackets each, five blue-coloured combat trousers, five pairs of boots, six raincoat trousers, seven belts, two berets and 16 knee guards and other incriminating exhibits.

