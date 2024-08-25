Police arrest suspected robber bearing popular musician’s name, ‘Terry G’

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested three suspected armed robbers, among them is 23-year-old Elom Chinedu, also known as Terry G.

It is instructive to mention that Gabriel Oche Amanyi, aka Terry G is a Nigerian singer.

Chinedu was arrested alongside Obumneme Amara, 26, of Ikwo LGA in Ebonyi State, Sani Usman alias Gburugburu, 27, and Onuh Emmanuel, 26, all of New Cattle Market, Awkunanaw, Enugu.

They were arrested on August 17, 2024, at about 3:20 a.m., by a combined team of the command’s police operatives serving in the Awkunanaw Police Division and Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad.

Our reporter gathered that the suspects were arrested following the operatives’ swift response to credible information, alleging that the suspects are part of an armed robbery gang perpetrating criminal acts in different parts of the Enugu metropolis.

The Police said that further discreet investigations are ongoing to arrest their cohorts at large.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects are one locally-made Berretta pistol, three locally-made pistols, an iron toy gun attached with a sharp dagger, a Samsung television, and six cartons of tiles.

The Enugu State Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, said that aside from the above-mentioned achievement, Police operatives serving in the Independence Layout Police Division of the Command, on August 21, 2024, at about 2 p.m., arrested three male suspects and recovered a suspected stolen tricycle and a motor vehicle gearbox.

Uzuegbu said: “The suspects, who were arrested during the operatives’ routine surveillance patrol at Idume, New Phase 2, Independence Layout, Enugu.

“The suspects include Mohammed Mohammed, 27, Onyedikachi Okolo, 22, and Mohammed Idris Sani, 22, both of New Artisan, Enugu.

“It is important to inform you that between July 2024 and now, we arrested numerous criminal suspects for the offences of murder, armed robbery, kidnapping or abduction, rape or defilement, vandalism, stealing, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, cultism and so on.

“Several incriminating exhibits were recovered during the operations, while many of the suspects have been arraigned in court and remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Custodial Centres.

“At this juncture, I want to thank the good citizens of Enugu State for all their support. However, I enjoin them to continue to be law-abiding, and vigilant and support us with the credible and actionable information we need to actualize our goal of ridding Enugu State of all forms of crime and criminality.

“I also urge leaders, particularly our community and religious leaders, parents and guardians to continue to watch over their children and wards and to discourage them from associating with criminal groups and their activities. As we remain resolute to deal ruthlessly with criminal elements in the state.”

