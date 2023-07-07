Enoidem’s time for reflection, by Nsikak Ekanem

828 828

With a record of occupying strategic political offices, one after the other, across Nigeria’s three levels of government since 1992, when he was SDP’s Legal Adviser for Etim Ekpo local government area, Emmanuel Enoidem, the immediate past PDP’s National Legal Adviser, is undoubtedly a household name in the politics of Akwa Ibom. He is also one of the topmost persons in the state stupendously enhanced and enlarged by civil government since 1999. So far, the year 2023 appears to be the first time a slur comes into his political sojourn, which has now spanned over 30 years.

The lawyer and former university teacher was defeated on February 25 by Senator Godswill Akpabio, who is now the president of the Nigerian senate. It marks the first time in 24 years that Nigeria’s 4th republic has gone so far that a PDP senatorial candidate in Akwa Ibom suffered defeat. Aside from failure on the platform of a party, it also records the first time the former local government council chairman loses an election.

Enoidem’s failure remains yet another show that failure is a reality of life. Since no human is immune from failure and fallibility, it is possible for failure to become a portion of any human at any given time. Although he is yet to make open admittance that he is susceptible to being conquered like every other human, it is a fact that Akpabio had his share of failure in 2019 in the hands of Chris Ekpenyong. Enoidem experienced this in 2023. It is hard to know now whose turn of failure is next.

Whether it comes once or more than twice in one’s life, failure can also fail, for it can be overcome by success in another round of life. Both success and failure need proper management to avert degeneration and ensure continuation of victory and its sustainability. It is gratifying that Enoidem has taken the first bold step after having his own share of failure. His moving on immediately is indicative that he is not falling along the failure he had.

His refusal to contest defeat with an opponent, which is the common practice in our clime, even when there is no basis for it, makes exceptionalism in Enoidem. Unlike the “uncommon” politician, who was commonly entrapped in the practice of contesting election results even when fairly defeated in 2019, Enoidem deserves commendation and emulation. Enoidem’s togetherness with the governor is also pin-pointing to his character of steadfastness and ability to push ahead instead of allowing himself to be taken back by a past he cannot change. His approach is a panacea to turning his failure into success and beating failure when next it looms to his direction.

One must not lose touch that success and failure have their respective causative agents. One of the measures to managing either success or failure lies in the ability to discern factors responsible for its occurrence. Notwithstanding his public claim to God’s infallibility that he “cannot fail election”, it is most likely that Akpabio had dedicated commensurate time as a period for pursuing his 2019 failure. That may have accounted for his certain change of tactics in the 2023 general election.

Beyond whatever positives on the side of Akpabio that turned the table against Enoidem, who seemed to have had brighter chances against the APC candidate, the PDP candidate was not without certain minuses from his side that diminished his selling-points. If a time for introspection had never occurred to Enoidem in his political journey, such a time has arrived now, after his senatorial contest to represent Akwa Ibom North-west (Ikot Ekpene senatorial district) in the National Assembly. Enoidem surely needs quality time and tempo for reflection on his failed senatorial bid.

It could be of tremendous advantage to his next political journey if Enoidem could provide answers on his own to these kinds of questions: “why do I make history as the first PDP defeated senatorial candidate in Akwa Ibom? “Why did I lose the election despite being heavily backed by the establishment in both the ruling PDP and the opposition APC in Akwa Ibom?” “Was the failure from my doings or undoing”? “Was my strategy in sync with the system of the moment or not?”

ALSO READ:

It is also time for Enoidem’s reconnaissance. Knowing his real political enemies, not for purpose of heightening animosity, but to find ways of possible amity could do millennial wonders for his next political engagement. Given that one glaring factor behind his failure to go to the senate was a convoluted conspiracy among certain PDP faithful, both within and outside his senatorial district, there is no point holding grudge with anyone in that regard. At the same time, he does not need to discard his political allies, those who lose friends and court more enemies to themselves because of him, those who stand with him under rain and shine.

In view of the essence of locality in everyone’s political life, it is more important for him to find out answers as to why he lost in all the ten but two wards in Etim Ekpo local government area, which he can truly boast of having a sizeable number of political mentees, who have also grown to become mentors to others within their own areas of strength. He should equally give a thought to why he won in only two local government areas out of ten that make up the Ikot Ekpene senatorial district that should be considered his catchment area in Akwa Ibom politics.

It is time for him to gauge the pulse of society and the trend of time. Since the era of ballot box hijacking and stuffing of ballot papers seems to have gone, it is the people that count now. That is a welcome development because democracy’s core value revolves around the people.

Before the conduct of local government election, which is going to be the next political competition after the 2023 national elections, Enoidem has to give serious thought to a choice between queuing behind the people and the people queuing behind him. If he chooses the former, he would be seen as a prominent part of the people. With his well established leadership status among his people, that option has potential of turning out to be a plus-plus to him, because in no time it will result in giving him a voluntary and overwhelming mandate of the people to take the lead. The second option can only be achieved through either coercion or cajoling or both. Since this option is not borne out of the people’s free will, he will be toppled by the same people shortly thereafter.

It is a good attribute that he has remained an asset to successive administrations in Akwa Ibom since 1999. But, irrespective of whatever status he would be placed in the new administration, it is time he resisted the temptation of being the only ears, nose and eyes for the governor in Etim Ekpo. The governor needs to hear, smell and see Etim Ekpo through others too – as many as possible. Let’s get it right: one is not calling for Enoidem’s political retirement or for him to take a back seat in Etim Ekpo local politics.

Humanly thinking, given that he started early, both in his political and professional life as a lawyer, he has many more years ahead. After all, politics has no retirement age. But the higher one goes in the ladder of life, the needful it becomes to trim one’s self-interest to pave way to altruistic pursuit to take pre-eminence. The ability to replace personal interest with more of people’s interest may be enlightened self-interest in that the doer of such an act will turn out to be the ultimate beneficiary.

If Enoidem manages his political playing in the post-2023 general elections with needful lessons fruiting from his deep reflection of events of the recent past, the seeming blurred spot occasioned by the defeat he suffered on February 25, could turn brighter, even with prospect of bettering his previous doings.

Ekanem sent this article through nsikak4media@gmail.com