Breaking: Akpabio names Senate Leader, Chief Whip, others

828 828

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has named the Principal Officer of the Senate.

The Senate President made the announcement on the floor of the chamber as the Senate resumed on Tuesday.

While Akpabio named the representative of Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, as the Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume was emerged as the Senate Chief Whip.

A former Governor of Ebonyi State, Senator David Umahi, was named as the Deputy Senate Leader, while Senate Lola Ashiru emerged as the Deputy Senate whip.

The Principal Officers emerged after consultation with the Senate caucus of All Progressives Congress, which is the party with the majority seats in the Senate.