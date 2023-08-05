England have been training ahead of their Women’s World Cup last-16 clash with Nigeria.
The Lionesses have hit form at the right time, beating China 6-1 to secure the top spot in their group after tight 1-0 victories against Haiti and Denmark.
ALSO READ:
- FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Super Falcons plot sweet revenge on England
- Anthony Joshua: Dillian Whyte’s my phone screensaver ahead of bout
- FIFA Women’s World Cup: England dread Oshoala, Toni Payne
- England train ahead of Women’s World Cup last 16 clash with Nigeria
- Arteta provides positive Saka update ahead of Community Shield
A place in the quarter-finals is up for grabs, but Sarina Wiegman’s team will first have to navigate a tricky tie against Nigeria on August 7.
The manager adopted a new approach against China and it appeared to bring out the best of England’s attack, but it remains to be seen if the tactics will remain the same with the stakes so high.