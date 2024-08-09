EndBadGovernance: Army vows to oppose any form of unconstitutional change of government

Sequel to the protest against bad governance and call by certain interests/groups for a change of government, the Military High Command has declared that “the military stands firm and resolute to preserving the nation’s hard earned democracy and oppose any form of unconstitutional change of government.”

Major Gen Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations disclosed the stand of the Military High Command concerning democracy in a statement on Friday.

He said, “The armed forces are ready as a formidable force for the emerging threats confronting the nation, particularly occasioned by the prevailing issues of protest in the country that took a violent and subversive dimension.

“Indeed, as part of our constitutional responsibilities, we will not relent in tackling these threats to ensure the stability of our nation.

“Importantly, the military stands firm and resolute to preserve the nation’s hard earned democracy and oppose any form of unconstitutional change of government.

“Indeed, we will work assiduously to provide the enabling environments to support the government in the attainment of objectives in addressing the issues of poverty and hardship in the country.

“Overall, the military would not allow enemies of democracy to derail the democratic process in our nation.

“Essentially, as part of our mandate as a force, we are committed to ensuring that democracy thrives in our nation.

Speaking on Military operations across the country in the last seven days, the DMO said following several gun fighting engagements “Troops recovered 66 assorted weapons and 4,087 assorted ammunition comprising one dushka, one MG, 2 GPMGs, one RPG launcher, one RPG bomb, one AK56 rifle, 37 AK47 rifles, 4 MRAPs, 2 GTs, 3 fabricated rifles, 6 Dane guns, 3 locally made pistols, 6 magazines, one bandolier and 2 HH radios.

“Others are: 313 rounds of 7.62mm PKT, 2,362 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 699 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 201 rounds of 7.62 by 54mm, 503 rounds of 7.62 by 39mm, 9 live cartridges, one belted of NATO ammo, 19 vehicles, 44 motorcycles, 3 mobile phones and the sum of N4,986,000 amongst other items.

“In the North East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralized 47 terrorists, arrested 18 suspects and rescued 130 kidnapper’s hostages.

“Troops recovered one dushka, one MG, one GPMG, one AK56 rifle, 37 AK47 rifles, 5 dane guns, 4 MRAPs, 2 Gun trucks, 313 rounds of 7.62mm PKT ammo, 1,146 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 513 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 503 rounds 7.62 by 39mm ammo, 201 rounds of 7.62 by 54mm ammo, 6 magazines, one bandolier and 12 motorcycles.

“Following several HUMINT and confirmatory ISR, the air component of Operation Hadin Kai on 2 August 2024, conducted air interdiction at newly uncovered BH/ISWAP terrorist’s hideout and IED factory in Mandara mountains.

“Subsequently, the location was acquired and attacked with rockets and bombs. Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were eliminated and the IED factory as well as their logistics destroyed.

“Troops while conducting Operation Desert Sanity III, made contact with BH/ISWAP/JAS terrorists within Sambisa Forest and Timbuktu Triangle. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 35 terrorists and rescued 118 kidnapped hostages including children.

“Troops also recovered one dushka, one MG, 29 AK47 rifles, one GPMG, 4 MRAPS, 2 x Canter Trucks, 2 Gun trucks, 980 rounds of 7.62mm special, 503 rounds of 7.62 by 39mm special ammo, 400 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 201 rounds of 7.62 by 54mm ammo, 4 x motorcycles amongst others.

“Troops while conducting Operation Lake Sanity II conducted offensive operations to BH/ISWAP terrorist’s hideouts and made contact with terrorists around Lake Chad Island.

“Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 12 terrorists including high profile commanders and recovered 8 AK47 rifles, 5 dane guns, 132 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 8 motorcycles amongst others.

“Between 1 and 4 August 2024, troops with hybrid forces in separate offensive operations responded to information on activities of suspected terrorist’s kidnappers in Damboa, Monguno and Jere LGAs of Borno State. During the operations, troops rescued 10 kidnapped hostages.

“On 4 August 2024, following credible intelligence, troops while on sting operations intercepted and arrested 2 suspected BH/ISWAP terrorist’s commanders identified as Bana Yamode and Babagana Usman who infiltrated IDP Camps in Mobbar LGA of Borno State.

“Between 2 and 5 August 2024, following reports, troops while on fighting patrol intercepted and arrested 14 suspected BH/ISWAP terrorists collaborators in Gujba and Nguru LGA of Yobe State as well as Mobbar, Gubio, Biu, Jere and Damboa LGAs of Borno State respectively.

“On 5 August 2024, troops while on stop and search operations intercepted and arrested one soldier identified as Sgt Saad Adamu suspected to be a arms dealer with caches of ammunition concealed inside a Bagco bag in Konduga LGA of Borno State.

“Troops recovered 313 rounds of 7.62mm PKT ammo, 172 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo and 2 magazines.

“In the North Central, troops of Operation SafeA Haven neutralized 7 insurgents, arrested 41 violent extremists and rescued 27 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops recovered one GPMG, one RPG launcher, one RPG bomb, one dane gun, 3 locally made pistols, 1,069 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 99 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 9 cartridges and one belt of 7.62mm NATO ammo only amongst others.

“On 3 August 2024, following credible intelligence, troops with other security agencies intercepted and arrested a notorious violent extremists/gunrunner Identified as Mallam Hashimu Ahmad while on the movement to supply arms and ammo in Lere LGA of Kaduna State. During the operations, troops recovered one GPMG, one RPG Launcher, one RPG Bomb, 1,069 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo and one belt of 7.62mm NATO ammo amongst others.

“Between 30 July and 4 August 2024, troops in separate fighting patrols intercepted and arrested 13 suspected violent extremists/kidnappers, gunrunners and vandals in Zango Kataf and Sanga LGAs of Kaduna State as well as Mangu, Wase, Jos South and North LGAs of Plateau State.

“Troops also conducted operations in Tafawa Balewa LGA of Bauchi State. During the operations, troops recovered one dane gun, 3 locally made pistols, 99 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 9 cartridges amongst others.

“On 30 July and 3 August 2024, troops in separate offensive operations raided suspected violent extremist’s hideouts in Sanga and Bokkos LGAs of Kaduna and Plateau State respectively. During the operations, troops arrested 11 suspects and rescued one kidnapped hostage as well as recovered one corpse.

“Between 31 July and 5 August 2024, troops in separate counter/anti kidnapping operations responded to information on activities of violent extremists/kidnappers in Jos East and Barkin Ladi LGAs of Plateau State as well as Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State respectively. During the operations, troops rescued 14 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke neutralized 6 terrorists, arrested 16 violent extremists and rescued 9 kidnapped hostages.

“On 1 August 2024, following a tip-off, troops raided a suspected violent extremists’ informant hideout identified as Honourable Sughnan and arrested a suspect in Ukum LGA of Benue State.

“On 30 July and 2 August 2024, following a tip-off, troops while on fighting patrol intercepted and arrested 5 suspected violent extremists in Jalingo and Keffi LGAs of Taraba and Nasarawa States respectively.

“In the North West, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralized 15 terrorists, arrested 22 terrorists and rescued 27 kidnapped hostages. Troops recovered 3 fabricated rifles, 147 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 87 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and the sum of N4,986,000.00 only amongst others.

“On 3 August 2024, troops while on counter/anti kidnapping criminality operations responded to a distress call on activities of suspected terrorists, kidnappers and made contact in Isa LGA of Sokoto State.

“Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 3 terrorists and rescued kidnapped hostages. Troops also recovered 3 locally fabricated rifles and 87 rounds of 7.62mm NATO.

“On 2 and 5 August 2024, troops in separate counter/anti kidnapping criminality operations responded to information on kidnapping incidents in Faskari and Sabuwa LGAs of Katsina State as well as Birnin Magaji LGA of Zamfara State.

“During the operations, troops rescued 13 kidnapped hostages.

“On 1 and 5 August 2024, troops in separate operations responded to information on activities of suspected violent extremists/armed robbers in Suleja and Kushi LGAs of Niger and Kano States respectively. One of the suspects was identified as Hassan Ilyasu.

“During the operations, troops arrested 4 extremists and recovered one pump action gun, 5 AK47 rifles, 147 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo and the sum of N4,986,000.00 only amongst others.

“On 5 August 2024, troops in conjunction with DSS operatives intercepted and arrested one violent protest instigator and distributor of Russian Flag in Kumbotso LGA of Kano State.

“On 30 July and 1 August 2024, the air component of Operation conducted air interdiction missions at suspected terrorist’s kingpin Kamilu Burazu’s enclave and newly uncovered terrorist’s hideout In Danmusa and Batsari LGAs of Katsina State respectively. Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralized and their structures as well as logistics were destroyed.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Punch neutralized 8 terrorists, arrested 22 suspects and rescued 12 kidnapped hostages.

“On 29 and 30 July 2024, troops in separate counter/anti kidnapping responded to information on activities of suspected violent extremists, kidnappers in Adavi and Lokoja LGAs of Kogi State. During the operations, troops one suspected extremists Identified as Sani Dada as well as rescued kidnapped hostages.

“On 3 August 2024, troops with DSS while on counter/anti kidnapping operations responded to a kidnap incidents of former chairman of Kabba LGA in Kabba-Bunu LGA of Kogi State.

“Following search and rescue operation, troops rescued 5 kidnapped hostage including the chairman and arrested 2 suspected extremists/kidnappers including notorious kidnapping kingpin identified as Mohammed Bello.

“On 3 August 2024, troops while patrol responded to information of suspected violent extremists/kidnappers in Yagba West LGA of Kogi State. During the operations, troops arrested one suspected extremist/kidnappers who confessed to be a member of a 7-man kidnapping gang.

“On 31 July 2024, following an intelligence report and confirmatory ISR on activities of suspected terrorists, air component of Operation Whirl Punch conducted air interdiction at uncovered terrorist’s kingpin Buhari’s Camp in Giwa LGA of Kaduna State.

“Subsequently, the location was acquired and engaged with bombs and cannons. Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were eliminated and their structures destroyed.

“In the Niger Delta, troops of Operation Delta Safe rescued 5 kidnapped hostages and apprehended 32 suspected oil thefts and other violent extremists. Troops also recovered 11 assorted weapons.

“Troops Destroyed Illegal Refining Sites. Troops recovered 1,133,800 litres of stolen crude oil, 228,770 litres of illegally refined AGO, 100 litres of DPK and 20,000 litres of PMS. Additionally,

“Troops discovered and destroyed 487 dugout pits, 32 boats and 12 storage tanks, 71 cooking ovens, 2 speedboats, 2 pumping machines, 2 HH radios, 19 vehicles, 32 motorcycles, one tricycle, one wheelbarrow and 76 illegal refining sites.

“On 3 August 2024, acting on credible Intelligence, troops while on fighting patrol intercepted and arrested 2 suspected violent extremists/bunkerers in Isoko North LGA of Delta State. During the operations, troops recovered stolen illegal products.

“On 2 August 2024, troops while on counter/anti kidnapping criminality operations responded to information of a kidnapping incident in Tai LGA of River State. During the operations, troops rescued kidnapped hostages.

“The Air Component conducted several air operations aimed at securing oil and gas infrastructure (especially pipelines and wellheads), deterring economic saboteurs’ freedom of action, destroying illegal refining sites as well as curbing other security threats within the region with a view to the restoration of oil and gas production to full capacity.

“Additionally, on 30 July 2024, the maritime component conducted a search and rescue operation and rescued 20 sinking dredging personnel at sea.

“In the South East, troops of Operation Udoka neutralized 5 terrorists, arrested 12 violent extremists and rescued 4 kidnapped hostages. All recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued hostages were handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

“On 30 July and 1 August 2024, troops in separate operations responded to information on activities of suspected violent extremists/IPOB/ESN and kidnappers in Ishielu and Nkwerre LGAs of Ebonyi and Imo States respectively. During the operations, troops arrested 4 suspects.

“On 29 July 2024, troops in separate anti-illegal bunkering operations intercepted and arrested 2 suspected violent extremists/bunkers including one NSCDC personnel in Ohaji Egbema LGA of Imo State.”

