NERC fines AEDC, Eko DisCo, six others N628m for estimated billing infractions

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, says it has sanctioned eight electricity distribution companies, DisCos, a total of N628 million for failing to comply with monthly energy caps for unmetered customers between July and September 2024.
The Commission disclosed this in a statement released on Thursday.
The affected DisCos are listed as Abuja, Eko, Enugu, Ikeja, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, and Yola.
NERC declared that the DisCos must issue credit adjustments to affected customers by May 15, 2025.