Celebrity boxing bout: Portable rejects Speed Darlington, wants Anthony Joshua for N100m

Nigerian street-hop sensation, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has opted out of his planned celebrity boxing match with fellow artiste Darlington Achakpo Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, and opted for Anthony Joshua.

The controversial singer made the announcement in a video posted to his Instagram page, where he dismissed Speed Darlington.

Portable said he was an unworthy opponent and instead called out former world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua.

“I’m not fighting Speed Darlington again; I want Anthony Joshua with 100m,” Portable declared in the viral clip.

He went further to suggest that Speed Darlington was only leveraging the proposed bout to promote his upcoming show scheduled for April.

He also boasted about his superior status in the music scene, claiming he is bigger and more influential than Speed Darlington, who was released from Kuje Prison in January after being detained for allegedly defaming Afrobeat star Burna Boy.

This dramatic twist comes just days after Speed Darlington began training in preparation for the now-cancelled match. In a mocking video posted online, he was seen buying a coffin before heading to the gym with his trainer — a move many interpreted as a jab at Portable.

The rapper had also been spotted throwing punches and working on his fitness in anticipation of the clash.

The highly anticipated celebrity boxing event was scheduled to take place on April 18, 2025, at the Balmoral Convention Center in Lagos State. However, Portable’s decision to pull out has cast uncertainty over the bout, effectively putting an end to the showdown between the two entertainers — at least for now.

Post Views: 15