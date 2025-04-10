Breaking: Lagos ex-LCDA boss dies from long illness

A former Executive Secretary of Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mallam Ahmed Moyosore Jaji, has died from a long illness.
According to available information, the ex-LCDA boss, who served during Bola Tinubu’s reign as governor, had initially suffered from stroke.
Haji was said to have not fully recovered from the illness that led to his stroke.
The politician, a graduate of the University of Ilorin, was a banker before going into politics.
He remained a member of the All Progressives Congress and the Tinubu school of discipleship until he died.