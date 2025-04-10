Uromi Killings: FG, Edo set up fact-finding committee

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has disclosed that the State and Federal Governments have set up a fact-finding Committee to look into the circumstances surrounding the recent killings of some hunters in Uromi, Edo State.

Okpebholo stated this on Thursday when he received a high-powered delegation from Kano State, led by Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzo.

At the reception at the Government House in Benin City, the governor said President Bola Tinubu is not happy over what happened in Uromi and he is determined to ensure the state and nation are safe for everybody to live and do business.

He said: “This incident has opened our eyes and we are ready to address a lot of issues about the country and how to make life better for us all.

“The President is not happy with what has happened and he wants us to see to the end of this dastardly act.

“The President personally wants to see to the end of this issue.

“I want to also let you know that the President and Edo State Government have set up a committee to find out the remote cause(s) of the incident and put a lasting solution to the issue.

“This report you have submitted will actually help us so that we do not have to worry you.

“A lot will be done and made open to the public to know what the committee is doing on the issue.

“We are a peace-loving people in Edo State.

“We love those living with us in the state.

“Kano and Edo States have been collaborating in the area of commerce and industry.”

Gwarzo appreciated Governor Okpebholo for his earlier visit to Kano State.

He noted that the delegation was in Edo State to thank the governor for the peaceful steps he took when he came to Kano State in regards to the Uromi incident.

He said: “The governor of Kano State set up a Committee to screen and verify, to establish the names, numbers, next of kin and those who survived the attack.

“We have been able to carry out these activities and we have come out with a report which we are here to submit to your Excellency.

“You promised us that justice will be done and we believe you on this Mr. Governor.

“We need a transparent process on this issue.

“Sixteen persons lost their dear lives from five local government areas of Kano State.”

Present during the visit were the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon. Dennis Idahosa; Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku; security heads in the state; and senior government officials, both from Kano and Edo States.

Governor Okpebholo and the delegation from Kano State also visited Uromi, where they met with members of Hausa Community in the area.

