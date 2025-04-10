Obasa wants to impose his son as Agege LG Chairman — APC group

A group within the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, Concerned Citizens of Agege, has accused the reinstated Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, of moves to impose his son, AbdulGaniyu Obasa, as the next chairman of Agege Local Government Area.

The pressure group made the allegation accompanied by a threat to resist the move, in an open letter it wrote to the APC on Wednesday.

The Concerned Citizens of Agege in the open letter stated that the people of Agege and Orile Agege can no longer keep quiet and watch as Obasa is bent on imposing his son on the party in the forthcoming local government election in Lagos State.

The group noted that while AbdulGaniyu has the right to run for office, he should not be imposed on the people of Agege by Obasa, adding: “There should be free and fair primaries where the people of Agege will pick who should be their candidate.”

It stated that they cannot serve Obasa for over a decade and at the same time serve his son, who many described as a political lightweight, on the people of Agege Local Government Area.

It wrote: “The good people of Agege and Orile Agege are no longer silent.

“We have endured decades of underperformance, political manipulation, and failed promises from the Father.

“Since his arrival in office, not a single meaningful empowerment programme has been delivered to the people.

“Year after year, he collects constituency allowances meant for the development and upliftment of our communities, yet we see no trace of impact, no real empowerment, and no benefit to the people who trusted him with their votes.

“We say NO to father and son.

“Public office is not a family heritage.

“Agege is not an empire to be inherited.

“The people deserve capable, proven Personalities, not political heirs who has never been involved in grassroots politics, never attended ward or LG meetings, and whose name is completely unknown to the political base.

“To make matters worse, the father is also trying to impose another candidate in Orile Agege.

“Again, we say NO.

“The people of Orile Agege are not blind.

“We see through the games and reject this recycled leadership.

“This is not democracy.

“This is a hijack of power.

“It is an insult to loyal party members and a betrayal of trust.

“This desperate political imposition is dead on arrival. Agege and Orile Agege deserve better, leaders who are qualified, present, and committed to true service.

“The era of being fooled is over.

“Let the voice of the people be louder than money, louder than manipulation, and louder than fear.”

