End of year: Kalu harps on nationhood

Former Governor of Abia State and Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatization, Dr. Orji Kalu has urged Nigerians to embrace peace and unity.The former Governor in his Christmas and end of year message, called on the political class to work for the growth and progress of the people.

While stressing the imperative of unity as a panacea for development, Kalu noted that Nigeria’s diversity should be explored for nation building, adding that the country is blessed with human capital and natural resources.

He said, “I join other Nigerians in celebrating yet another Christmas and end of year festivities.

“No doubt, like every other country, it has been a challenging year but there are still many reasons for us to celebrate as a nation.

“The country will wax strong if all and sundry play their respective roles with patriotism.

“Let us support people at the helm of affairs at various levels of government in a bid to build a prosperous nation.

“The holiday period should be used for sober reflection as individuals and as a nation for a brighter tomorrow.

“We should use this special season to offer prayers for leaders at the national, sub-national and local government levels.

“Together, we can build a nation of our dream.”

Kalu wished Nigerians a hitch-free and fulfilling holidays.