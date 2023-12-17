Emir of Kuwait dies, President Tinubu mourns

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sympathised with the ruling Sabah family, government and people of the State of Kuwait over the passing of their Emir, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.
Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known on Saturday.
Ngelale, in a statement, said President Tinubu applauded the achievements of the late Emir in such a short time.
He described the monarch as a man of great compassion, peace and mercy, who granted amnesty to political prisoners and dissidents, fashioning a progressive and stable state.
Also Read:
- GOtv Boxing Night 30: Iwatt, Azeez in war of words
- Photos as Awujale confers traditional title on El-Rufai
- Bayelsa, Imo Kogi 2023: SERAP sues INEC over failure to prosecute electoral offenders
- Lawyer attacks wife, injures, strips her naked + Video, photos
- Three dead, seven injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident
The President condoled with the ruling House of Sabah and all those who mourn the painful loss, while praying to Almighty Allah to show the Emir mercy and grant him a place in Aljannah Firdaus.