Eminent Nigerians at The Patriots parley speak on way forward for Nigeria

In a thought provoking discussion, a pan-Nigerian Group of Eminent National Leaders of Thought, The Patriots, on Monday advocated for a review of the 1999 Constitution as amended as a way to determine the future of Nigeria.

The Group also sought for a change from the presidential system of government being operated in Nigeria.

They noted that it is not working for Nigeria as a country with much diversity.

Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Chairman, The Patriots, made this known at the National Constitutional Dialogue organised by the group in Honour of Prof. Ben Nwabueze, held at the National Institute of International Affairs, Lagos State.

The event was themed: “Lawful Procedures for Actualising A People’s Constitution for Nigeria.”

According to Anyaoku, the group is “working towards the constitutional equilibrium, political stability, unity and good governance of Nigeria through advocacy for a new people’s constitution to be produced by the elective constituent assembly of Nigeria”.

The former Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations added that the proceedings and solutions provided at the 2014 National Conference serve as another option for the country to work towards having a better future.

In his keynote address, Prof. Mike Ozekhome posited that the proceedings of the 2014 National Conference should be implemented as it portrayed the full interest of the diverse part of the country.

According to him, the present constitution of Nigeria lacked that agreement and contributions of the people, which allegedly make people believe more in their state than the nation at large.

Ozekhome stated further that Nigerians must own their own constitution through referendum of the people, adding that the emergence of the National Assembly should be based on the will of the people.

While highlighting the six major points derived from the 2014 National Conference, he urged the National Assembly to create the National Referendum Commission that will work on the constitutional review that will benefit Nigerians.

He listed the six major points as: 1. Create six zonal federal structures; 2. Create Supreme Courts and Sub-Regional Groups; 3. State should be granted full access to its resources; 4. Abolish all of the bicameral legislature or allow them sit on bi cameral basis; 5. Power rotation between North and South; and 6. Special Corruption and Anti-corruption Court

Also speaking, former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, said the present constitution does not reflect the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians, thus the need for a completely made new constitution.

In their interventions, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun; representative of Ogun East Senatorial District and former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; former governor of Sokoto State, Aliyu Tambuwal; and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, assured the group of their commitment to support the decisions that will benefit the future of Nigeria.

In his remarks, Chief Bode George said: “It is time to change our directions so as to create a better future for the generations coming.”

The elder statesman commended Sanwo-Olu for his contributions to the national dialogue, noting that it was the first time the governor won his heart since he assumed office.

While advocating that Nigerian issues should not be blamed on the military, Chief George said the government of Nigeria has not given fulfilment to him as a citizen.

He however reiterated that he would be readily available to contribute his own quota to the development of the Nation.

On his part, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Afenifere Leader, declared his disagreement to the amendment or review of the constitution, saying that provisions for amendment cannot be made to a constitution that is not known.

“Provision of the constitution you don’t know about, to amend it, I don’t agree,” he stated.