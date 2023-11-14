Electricity Bill: National Assembly approves 5% to host communities

The National Assembly has approved five percent to host communities for infrastructure development from the annual operating expenditure for the preceding financial year by Electricity Generating Companies.

The approval was sequel to concurrence to the Electricity Amendment Bill passed by the House of Representatives.

President Bola Tinubu had in June 2023 assented to the electricity bill, which authorises states, companies and individuals to generate, transmit and distribute electricity.

But due to the concern raised by host communities, it was brought back to the National Assembly for amendment.

Presenting the bill for concurrence, Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, said: “Five percent of the actual annual operating expenditure for the preceding financial year by GENCOs from the member States shall be received, managed and administered by a reputable Trustee to be jointly appointed by the GENCOs and representative of the Host communities upon agreement by the GENCOs and the Host community on one part and the Trustee on the other part to implement infrastructural development projects identified within the Host communities.”

Leading debate on the bill, the Senate Leader said that it was read the first time in October.

Bamidele said the bill sought to amend the Electricity Act, 2023 to address the concern of host communities that were not contemplated in the Act.

According to him: “This is a straightforward bill and not a controversial bill, which has gone through necessary legislative process in the House of Representatives

The Senate unanimously agreed to concur to the amendment of the bill from the House of Representatives.